WASHINGTON — Shortly before voting Wednesday to seek criminal charges against a pair of aides of former President Donald Trump, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the House chairman of the select committee investigating the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, made an offer: Any of his House colleagues who were involved in the attempt to overturn the election and the run-up to the Capitol attack should come to testify under oath about what happened.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO