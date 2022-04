It was the first LHSAA gymnastics meet for Brock Gross of Belle Chasse and the last one for Hahnville’s Albert Berggren. Their efforts in the Level 10 competition provided the perfect bookends for New Orleans area competitors in the boys meet Friday at Baton Rouge High School. The two-day meet concludes Saturday with girls competition starting at 8 a.m.

BELLE CHASSE, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO