Good pitching and hitting by Rosaline Torralva helped spark the Jurupa Hills softball team to an 11-1 triumph over Rialto on April 5. While on the mound, Torralva allowed three hits and no earned runs in five innings while striking out four batters. She helped her own cause by slamming two doubles and driving in three runs while up to bat.

