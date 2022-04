The Boston Bruins will be shorthanded Friday when they face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning in their fourth, final and perhaps most-fateful meeting of the regular season. David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm will miss the matchup due to injuries, Bruce Cassidy confirmed Friday at a press conference, following morning skate. The Bruins already had ruled out Pastrnak from participating, but Lindholm’s status was uncertain as recently as Thursday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO