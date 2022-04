KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee in Knoxville on Friday unveiled a newly modernized school for advertising and public relations. The Tombras School of Advertising and Public Relations is the first of its kind in the SEC. UT said it's the university's first named school as well as the first named school of advertising among all land-grant institutions in the country.

