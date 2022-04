ANAHEIM -- Shohei Ohtani made history again on Opening Day. Ohtani, the reigning American League MVP, became the first player in AL/NL history to both throw his team's first pitch of the season and face his team's first pitch of the season as a hitter. Ohtani dazzled on the mound -- allowing one run on three hits over 4 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts -- but it came in a 3-1 loss to the Astros on Thursday in front of a sold-out crowd at Angel Stadium. He also went 0-for-4 at the plate, including coming up as the tying run with two outs in the eighth, only to hit a high fly ball to right to end the inning.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO