Kaguya-sama: Love is War will finally be returning for its third season next month, and Aniplex of America has announced a special premiere in the United States where fans will get a chance to start the new episodes before anyone else! The second season of the anime for Aka Akasaka's original manga series was just as much of a success with fans as the first season did, so it was no surprise to see that there were already plans in place to bring the anime back for a third. Now that this new season is set to debut during the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and Aniplex is going all out to celebrate!

COMICS ・ 18 DAYS AGO