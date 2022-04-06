Baylor Baseball loses midweek game against No. 24 Dallas Baptist

DALLAS, TX ( FOX 44 ) – The Baylor Baseball team fell to 5-2 on the season in midweek games as the Bears lost 11-6 against the 24th ranked Dallas Baptist Patriots.

The game started off as poorly as possible for Baylor, as DBU put up six runs in the third inning to put the Bears in an early seven run hole.

To Baylor’s credit, Steve Rodirguez’s team responded well, scoring six unanswered runs to cut the deficit to just a single run in the top of the seventh inning.

The Patriots came back with four runs of their own in the bottom of the inning though, and the Bears couldn’t get any closer as they fall to 16-12 on the season.

Next up for Baylor is a long road trip to Morgantown, as the Bears will begin a three-game series against West Virginia on April 8th at 5:30 pm.

