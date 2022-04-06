ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno and Tulare hold special election

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14w2Hd_0f0dc15800

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Fresno and Tulare county held a special election Tuesday night with several candidates vying for the seat left open by former GOP Congressman Devin Nunes.

Tuesday’s election will fill the seat of California’s 22nd Congressional District until the general election this November, when a new map will take over and change the political landscape in the Central Valley.

There are four republicans and two democrats running in this election.

A candidate must get more than 50% of the vote to win, and with six candidates, Fresno County Clerk James Kus says it will be difficult for one of them to win the majority.

Polls closed at 8pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to give reparations to Black Californians?

A previous version of this story inversely stated the results. Fifteen percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Reparations Task Force is at a crossroads. Members are divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for slavery. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

2017 Tulare County homicide suspect arrested in Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man wanted in connection to a 2017 murder has been arrested in Mexico. Rafael Gama, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday in Tijuana, Mexico with help from Homeland Security agents and the U.S. Marshals Office. Gama was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Jesus Perales-Montalva, who was shot to […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

COVID-19: What restrictions are still in place? Not many

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As COVID-19 cases slow and the Kern County Public Health Services Department has moved to only reporting new COVID-19 statistics twice a week, some may be wondering if restrictions, if any are in place. The answer is not many. There are still COVID-19 restrictions but they are only a few still […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NBC San Diego

Candidates for the District 80 Special Election

A special election is now three weeks away to choose a state assembly representative in the 80th district, which covers a part of the South Bay. The special election on April 5 is to fill Lorena Gonzalez's seat for the remainder of the current term ending in December. Gonzalez resigned from the seat in January to take a leadership position at the California Labor Federation, AFL-CIO. She represented the district for eight years.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno County, CA
Elections
Fresno, CA
Sports
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
Tulare, CA
Sports
Fresno County, CA
Sports
City
Tulare, CA
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
Tulare, CA
Government
Local
California Sports
KGET

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
KGET

Over $30K in illegal drugs found at illegal marijuana dispensary,

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a search of an illegal marijuana dispensary on March 15 in Ridgecrest. Deputies said they executed a search warrant and found 282 marijuana edibles, 188 grams of BHO, approximately 10 pounds of processed marijuana, and $4,861 in cash. The estimated street value […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KTLA

Newsom clarifies California $400 gas rebate proposal concerns

A regular gallon of gas is now costing an average of $6.06 for Los Angeles-area drivers, but Gov. Gavin Newsom’s gas rebate proposal is expected to bring some relief, if approved. However, the plan for direct payments for all residents with a car registered in California come with some questions about electric vehicle owners, a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Democrats#Republicans#Gop#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

California has $600M in unclaimed can, bottle deposits

California is sitting on a $600 million pile of unclaimed nickel and dime deposits on recyclable cans and bottles and now wants to give some of that back to consumers. To get the state’s nearly 40 million residents to recycle more and send more deposits back to them, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration unveiled a plan […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
ABC10

Remains found in Nevada ID'd as missing California man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in rural Nevada last year have been identified as those of a California man reported missing by his family in 2020. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office used DNA testing to identify the remains as those of Jered...
REDDING, CA
KGET

Dollar World robber dragged employee as he drove away

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who robbed the Dollar World store on Chester Avenue got in a car and dragged an employee who tried to stop him, police said. Surveillance images of the man were released Wednesday and police asked for help identifying him. The man entered the store March 10, grabbed a few […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy