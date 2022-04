The latest slate of presenters for this year's Academy Awards were announced this week by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and they included some names we might expect and some eyebrow raisers. Among those confirmed to be presenting an award during the ceremony were Jennifer Garner and former Oscar nominee Bill Murray, but also set to hand out an award are musician/personality DJ Khaled, three-time Olympic gold medal-winning snowboarder Shaun White, and also legendary professional skateboarder Tony Hawk. Many fans of the Oscars saw this as an attempt to garner ratings, appropriate due to their decline, balking at the idea of the likes of DJ Halen and Tony Hawk handing out a golden statue.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO