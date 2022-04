VICTORIA, Texas—The Salvation Army of Victoria has over the last year had a big increase in requests for assistance in several areas. Salvation Army of Victoria commanding officer Captain Kenny Jones tells us requests for rental, utilities, prescriptions and transportation have gone up 76% over last year. The Salvation Army’s budget has also risen by that much in a year. Captain Kenny said the Salvation Army of Victoria has been able to distribute over 1200 food boxes in the past year, accounting for over 20,000 pounds of food.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO