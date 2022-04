HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In a little more than a month, it’ll be time to head over to the polling sites. Places like Adams County are still searching for volunteers to help out in the election process. So far, Adams County Clerk Ramona Thomas said they seem to be on track with the number of volunteers needed, but they are still looking for a few more to sign up.

ADAMS COUNTY, NE ・ 16 DAYS AGO