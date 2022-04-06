ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Posts pair of power-play points

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Nylander (illness) had a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-3 OT Win Over the Stars

What a road trip for the Toronto Maple Leafs. They could have won all four games, but blew a 5-1 lead against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Otherwise, it would have been perfect. As it was, seven of eight points isn’t a bad haul for the difficulty of the opposition.
NHL
NHL

Sabres fall to Panthers on last-minute goal

SUNRISE, Fla. - Sam Bennett scored with 37.3 seconds remaining in regulation to push the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 victory inside FLA Live Arena on Friday, robbing the Sabres of what at the very least would have been a hard-fought point on the road against the Eastern Conference's top team.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Biggest Opponent In the Playoffs Will Be Themselves

The Toronto Maple Leafs wrapped up one of their most dominant stretches of the season on Tuesday night. After a period where their goaltending situation essentially dissolved in thin air and they dropped crucial points to lottery teams like the Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, and Arizona Coyotes, the Maple Leafs went on a bit of a tear and beat each of their top Atlantic Division competition in convincing fashion.
NHL
NHL

Heika's Take: One point is better than none in overtime loss to Leafs

Sure, the OT defeat is disappointing, but given the lopsided nature in numerous areas against Toronto, Dallas will take the point. The Stars got a point in the standings Thursday. On this night, it was a pretty good outcome. Dallas has been spectacular in overtime this season, but a 4-3...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Roundup: Playoff clinching scenarios, home ice advantage, and more

The New York Rangers were rock solid on home ice as they took down the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0. ESPN analysts can bemoan the fact that Sidney Crosby was a late scratch due to a non-covid related illness all they want, but they’re ignoring the fact that the Rangers beat the Penguins two times leading up to Thursday’s victory with him in the lineup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Jonathan Huberdeau sets insane record never seen in franchise history

Tuesday was a historic night for the Florida Panthers. In a back-and-forth affair against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Panthers emerged victorious in overtime after being down 5-1, becoming the third team in NHL history to have multiple comebacks after being down by four goals. Florida secured the win on an overtime goal scored by star left wing Jonathan Huberdeau, who also made some individual history on that shot. Huberdeau set an insane record that is a franchise first for the Panthers, per ESPN.
SUNRISE, FL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews continues historic season with game-winner in overtime

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews scored two more goals Thursday night, including one in overtime to beat the Dallas Stars, 4-3. Matthews, 24, set the Maple Leafs' single-season goal record in the second period with his 55th goal of the 2021-22 season. His overtime game-winner was his 56th goal of the year, which sets the record for the most ever by a player born in the United States.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Sets up game-winner

Tarasenko notched an assist, seven shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild. Tarasenko fed Robert Thomas for the game-winning goal 1:27 into overtime. Through five games in April, Tarasenko has two goals and two helpers. The 30-year-old winger is up to 62 points, 206 shots on net, 72 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 64 contests. He's looked good with Thomas for much of the season as both have been steady presences on the second line.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two more helpers Friday

Barkov collected two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 win over the Sabres. The 26-year-old star was instrumental in yet another Panthers comeback win, having a hand in the tying and winning goals. Barkov is one of the hottest players in the NHL right now, reeling off six straight multi-point performances and erupting for nine goals and 29 points over the last 17 games.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Robertson, Rindell, Ellis & Matthews

The Montreal Canadiens always seem to have the Toronto Maple Leafs’ number. For their relative places in the NHL standings, the long history of their rivalry, and the memory of Montreal putting the team out of last season’s playoffs, the Maple Leafs just seem to lose to the Canadiens too often.
NHL
KESQ

Auston Matthews sets Maple Leafs season record with 56 goals

DALLAS (AP) — Auston Matthews has the most goals ever in a single season for the Toronto Maple Leafs — and the most in the NHL by an American-born player. Matthews set the franchise record with his 55th goal in regulation Thursday night, then scored No. 56 in overtime to break the American record and give the Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars. The 56th goal surpassed Jimmy Carson and Kevin Stevens, at 55 each, for the most by a U.S.-born skater. It also was Matthews’ 52nd career multi-goal game, passing Pat LaFontaine’s 51 for the most by a American-born player before age 25.
NHL
NHL

Maple Leafs share 'Bunting with Bunting' video ahead of Blue Jays opener

Forward shows good baseball technique, wishes Toronto luck this season. Who better to learn bunting from than someone named Bunting?. Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting put together a little instructional video on how to lay down the perfect baseball bunt in honor of the Toronto Blue Jays opener. He...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Helpers in four straight

Leddy supplied an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild. Leddy set up Justin Faulk for a third-period tally, sparking the Blues' comeback push. This was Leddy's fourth assist in as many games -- he's settled into a top-four role nicely after he was traded from the Red Wings at the deadline. The 31-year-old is up to 22 points, 63 shots on net and 59 blocked shots in 65 appearances this season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Canadiens beat Devils 7-4 for 2nd win in 3 games

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kale Clague had a goal and two assists, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki each had a goal and an assist as a part of a three-goal first period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the New Jersey Devils 7-4 on Thursday night. Christian Dvorak had a...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Leafs sign 2020 draft pick Axel Rindell to two-year entry-level contract

After signing NCAA free agent Max Ellis earlier in the day, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced their second signing of the day by inking 2020 sixth-round draft pick Axel Rindell to a two-year entry-level contract with an average annual value of $838,750. Rindell will join the Toronto Marlies for the rest of the 2021/22 season on a professional try-out.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Have Much To Play For Before Playoffs Begin

With the Stanley Cup playoffs just around the corner, the Toronto Maple Leafs may just be playing some of their best hockey. After struggling to be consistently good for a month beginning in mid-to-late February, the Toronto Maple Leafs have corrected their course, going 9-2-1 in their past dozen games, and firming up their hold on second place in the Atlantic Division. They currently have 11 regular-season games remaining before the playoffs, and although everyone knows they’ll ultimately be judged by their post-season performance, the reality is the pressure is already on them and there’s no longer any room for slack.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Should return Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) is on track to return to the lineup Saturday against Arizona, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pacioretty will still need to be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop, but he skated with the No. 1 power-play unit Friday, which is a strong indication he'll be available against the Coyotes. The 33-year-old winger has been plagued by injuries this season, but he's been excellent when healthy, having racked up 15 goals and 29 points through 29 appearances.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Leafs sign a college player, just not the one you were expecting

There’s been plenty of buzz about whether or not Matthew Knies’ college career has come to an end and if he’s ready to go pro with the Leafs. Similarly there has been plenty of buzz around Ben Meyers, the linemate of Knies. And while the Leafs did sign a college free agent and the college teammate of one of their players, it wasn’t Meyers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Waived to make room for Edwards

Johnson (illness) was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Despite Johnson being in the rotation all year -- 19.2 minutes per game in 62 appearances -- he'll be waived to allow Kessler Edwards to be signed to a full deal, as two-way players can't play in the play-in tournament. Still, it's a surprising move given the other frontcourt players on Brooklyn not seeing minutes lately -- namely, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.
NBA
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Have Plenty of Options to Fill Out Next Season’s Blue Line

Excitement continues to build around the Buffalo Sabres with their recent streak of good play. Unfortunately, they won’t be near a playoff spot this season, so attention naturally shifts to what the roster, and specifically the defense, will look like in 2022-23. The Sabres have an abundance of defensemen on their roster, and they have some intriguing options in the system as well. So the question becomes: what does the blue line look like next year?
BUFFALO, NY

