Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Helps team earn a point

With the Stanley Cup playoffs just around the corner, the Toronto Maple Leafs may just be playing some of their best hockey. After struggling to be consistently good for a month beginning in mid-to-late February, the Toronto Maple Leafs have corrected their course, going 9-2-1 in their past dozen games, and firming up their hold on second place in the Atlantic Division. They currently have 11 regular-season games remaining before the playoffs, and although everyone knows they’ll ultimately be judged by their post-season performance, the reality is the pressure is already on them and there’s no longer any room for slack.

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO