NHL

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Helps team earn a point

 3 days ago

Tavares had a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in...

NHL

NHL
NHL

BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

NHL
markerzone.com

NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Blues

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (33-28-9) AT ST LOUIS BLUES (41-20-10) 8 PM ET | ENTERPRISE CENTER. The New York Islanders look for back-to-back wins as they take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night at Enterprise Center. The Islanders are coming off a third-period thriller against the division-leading Carolina Hurricanes...
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Sets up game-winner

Tarasenko notched an assist, seven shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild. Tarasenko fed Robert Thomas for the game-winning goal 1:27 into overtime. Through five games in April, Tarasenko has two goals and two helpers. The 30-year-old winger is up to 62 points, 206 shots on net, 72 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 64 contests. He's looked good with Thomas for much of the season as both have been steady presences on the second line.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Jonathan Huberdeau sets insane record never seen in franchise history

Tuesday was a historic night for the Florida Panthers. In a back-and-forth affair against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Panthers emerged victorious in overtime after being down 5-1, becoming the third team in NHL history to have multiple comebacks after being down by four goals. Florida secured the win on an overtime goal scored by star left wing Jonathan Huberdeau, who also made some individual history on that shot. Huberdeau set an insane record that is a franchise first for the Panthers, per ESPN.
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Helpers in four straight

Leddy supplied an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild. Leddy set up Justin Faulk for a third-period tally, sparking the Blues' comeback push. This was Leddy's fourth assist in as many games -- he's settled into a top-four role nicely after he was traded from the Red Wings at the deadline. The 31-year-old is up to 22 points, 63 shots on net and 59 blocked shots in 65 appearances this season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Auston Matthews rewrites NHL history books by shattering pair of records

The Toronto Maple Leafs emerged victorious after an overtime period against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. Aside from an intense battle between two playoff-bound teams, Thursday night’s Maple Leafs-Stars contest was also a historic one for the NHL record books. Maple Leafs star center Auston Matthews, who has been enjoying an excellent season, added to his standout campaign by rewriting the NHL history books with his two-goal night, as reported by ESPN.
NHL
markerzone.com

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS FOR APRIL 9TH

A pair of spots in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are up for grabs on Saturday, as the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs can join the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes who have already punched their ticket. New York and Toronto have three different ways each that they...
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Power to join Sabres on road trip, could debut Tuesday in Toronto

SUNRISE, Fla. - Owen Power will join the Sabres in Tampa on Saturday and will likely make his NHL debut Tuesday night in Toronto, Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said Friday. The Sabres signed Power, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract...
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Bennett's late goal sends Panthers past Sabres

SUNRISE, Fla. - Once again, they flipped the switch. Climbing back from an early 3-1 deficit, Sam Bennett scored with 37.3 seconds remaining in regulation to help the Panthers secure a 4-3 win over the Sabres at FLA Live Arena on Friday. Padding their lead atop the Atlantic Division, the...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Leafs sign 2020 draft pick Axel Rindell to two-year entry-level contract

After signing NCAA free agent Max Ellis earlier in the day, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced their second signing of the day by inking 2020 sixth-round draft pick Axel Rindell to a two-year entry-level contract with an average annual value of $838,750. Rindell will join the Toronto Marlies for the rest of the 2021/22 season on a professional try-out.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Should return Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) is on track to return to the lineup Saturday against Arizona, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pacioretty will still need to be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop, but he skated with the No. 1 power-play unit Friday, which is a strong indication he'll be available against the Coyotes. The 33-year-old winger has been plagued by injuries this season, but he's been excellent when healthy, having racked up 15 goals and 29 points through 29 appearances.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Leafs sign a college player, just not the one you were expecting

There’s been plenty of buzz about whether or not Matthew Knies’ college career has come to an end and if he’s ready to go pro with the Leafs. Similarly there has been plenty of buzz around Ben Meyers, the linemate of Knies. And while the Leafs did sign a college free agent and the college teammate of one of their players, it wasn’t Meyers.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Have Much To Play For Before Playoffs Begin

With the Stanley Cup playoffs just around the corner, the Toronto Maple Leafs may just be playing some of their best hockey. After struggling to be consistently good for a month beginning in mid-to-late February, the Toronto Maple Leafs have corrected their course, going 9-2-1 in their past dozen games, and firming up their hold on second place in the Atlantic Division. They currently have 11 regular-season games remaining before the playoffs, and although everyone knows they’ll ultimately be judged by their post-season performance, the reality is the pressure is already on them and there’s no longer any room for slack.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Waived to make room for Edwards

Johnson (illness) was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Despite Johnson being in the rotation all year -- 19.2 minutes per game in 62 appearances -- he'll be waived to allow Kessler Edwards to be signed to a full deal, as two-way players can't play in the play-in tournament. Still, it's a surprising move given the other frontcourt players on Brooklyn not seeing minutes lately -- namely, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.
NBA
NHL

Sabres announce Power signing with creative video

2021 first overall draft pick inks new deal with Buffalo. The Buffalo Sabres are fully charged. The Sabres took to Twitter to announce the signing of Owen Power, the first pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, in a creative way. A video with a phone becoming fully charged with the...
NHL
NHL

Bruins To Honor 1972 Stanley Cup Championship Team On Thursday, April 14

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins will host a 50-year anniversary celebration of the 1972 Stanley Cup Championship team on Thursday, April 14, prior to their game against the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. The celebration will honor the 1972 Stanley Cup team, which became champions after defeating the New York...
BOSTON, MA

