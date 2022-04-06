ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Stanley Cup Tracker: Here’s What Teams Have Made the Playoffs So Far

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mM0hE_0f0dbOGN00

Here is a tracker of the hockey teams that have clinched spots for the 2022 playoffs.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin just around the corner on Monday, May 2.

Out of the 32 total NHL teams, 16 teams will make the playoffs at the end of the season. There will be the top three teams from each division, along with two wildcard teams, meaning eight teams from each conference—the Western and Eastern—will move on.

Teams are already beginning to clinch playoff spots roughly a month out from the playoffs starting. The Panthers were the first team to clinch a spot on Sunday, April 3, after beating the Sabres, 5—3. They are currently the top seed for the Eastern Conference.

The Avalanche followed suit on Tuesday, April 5, by clinching the first Western Conference playoff spot.

Here’s a breakdown of which teams will be playing for the 2022 Stanley Cup. This section will be updated.

Western Conference Teams:

  • Colorado Avalanche

Eastern Conference Teams:

  • Florida Panthers

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More NHL Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

BUFFALO SABRES SET AN NHL RECORD THAT NO ONE WANTS TO BE PART OF

Buffalo Sabres fans, shield your eyes. With the Washington Capitals defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night, the Buffalo Sabres are now eliminated from playoff contention. With the Sabres now mathematically eliminated, they've set a National Hockey League record for the most consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance at...
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

NHL playoff watch standings update: Will the Carolina Hurricanes win the Metropolitan Division?

For months, the top two spots in the Eastern Conference have seemed like foregone conclusions: the Florida Panthers have been the cream of the Atlantic Division crop, while the Carolina Hurricanes have maintained position atop the Metro. At the vaunted "22 days remaining" mark of the regular season, the Panthers appear well on their way to cinching things up. The Canes? Not so much.
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers blank Penguins as Igor Shesterkin dominates

The New York Rangers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the last time in the regular season. Penguins captain and leading scorer Sidney Crosby was one of three Pittsburgh players who missed the came due to non-Covid related illness. Defenseman John Marino and forward Radim Zohorna were the other two.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Stanley Cup#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Nhl Teams#Nhl Stanley Cup Tracker#Eastern#Sabres#The Eastern Conference#Avalanche#Western Conference Teams#Flyers Trade Giroux#Panthers Nhl#Pwhpa#Phf
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Jonathan Huberdeau sets insane record never seen in franchise history

Tuesday was a historic night for the Florida Panthers. In a back-and-forth affair against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Panthers emerged victorious in overtime after being down 5-1, becoming the third team in NHL history to have multiple comebacks after being down by four goals. Florida secured the win on an overtime goal scored by star left wing Jonathan Huberdeau, who also made some individual history on that shot. Huberdeau set an insane record that is a franchise first for the Panthers, per ESPN.
SUNRISE, FL
markerzone.com

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS FOR APRIL 9TH

A pair of spots in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are up for grabs on Saturday, as the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs can join the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes who have already punched their ticket. New York and Toronto have three different ways each that they...
SUNRISE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Hossa to have No. 81 retired by Blackhawks next season

CHICAGO -- Marian Hossa will have his No. 81 retired by the Chicago Blackhawks next season, the team announced Thursday. The forward will be the eighth player to have his number retired by the Blackhawks, joining goalies Glenn Hall (No. 1) and Tony Esposito (No. 35), defensemen Pierre Pilote and Keith Magnuson (each No. 3), and forwards Bobby Hull (No. 9), Denis Savard (No. 18) and Stan Mikita (No. 21).
NHL
NHL

Enterprise Road Trip: Ducks Face East's Top Teams on Season's Final Trip

The Ducks embark on one of the final road trips of the 2021-22 season, a four-game trek that includes matchups against three of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and makes stops in some arenas the Ducks have not seen in more than two years. Anaheim will face the clubs leading both the Metropolitan and Atlantic Divisions, Carolina and Florida, the only two Eastern Conference teams to already clinch a playoff berth.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Power to join Sabres on road trip, could debut Tuesday in Toronto

SUNRISE, Fla. - Owen Power will join the Sabres in Tampa on Saturday and will likely make his NHL debut Tuesday night in Toronto, Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said Friday. The Sabres signed Power, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Matthews and Toronto take on Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (20-40-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-19-6, second in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Montreal. He's fifth in the league with 97 points, scoring 56 goals and totaling 41 assists. The Maple Leafs are 26-10-3 against Eastern Conference...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins/NHL Playoff Scenarios, San Jose Shakeup

Welcome to the deadzone. It is the soft part of the home stretch when most teams have their 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs ticket almost assuredly punched, a few are scrapping for seeding, coaches pray before bed their star players stay healthy, and we get a few meaningful divisional games interspersed with cute non-conference games. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals have not made acquaintances in far too long but will do so on Saturday. The NHL playoff scenarios are forming, though the Vegas Golden Knights are the last X-factor whose fate could go either way. And the Buffalo Sabres weren’t too upset to see Michigan lose in the Frozen Four because they inked top overall pick Owen Power.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks’ History: 5 Games That Define Marian Hossa’s Career

One of the greatest Chicago Blackhawks of the 2010s announced his official retirement from the NHL on Tuesday. While he hasn’t played professionally since 2016-17 due to a skin condition, Marian Hossa will sign a one-day ceremonial contract with the Blackhawks on Thursday to retire as a member of the team with whom he won three Stanley Cups and arguably cemented his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
CHICAGO, IL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

61K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy