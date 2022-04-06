ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora Police under fire for 2,500-case backlog

By Michael Konopasek
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqmYd_0f0dbNNe00

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Police leadership in Aurora is under fire over a backlog of criminal cases that have not been sent to prosecuting attorneys.

The preliminary findings of an independent audit were released as sources said Chief Vanessa Wilson is being forced out as Aurora’s top cop . The chief’s defenders are referring to the effort as a smear campaign .

This independent report was commissioned by Aurora’s city manager, Jim Twombly. Sources told FOX31 that he is being pressured by members of the city council to push Wilson out.

The report , authored by the police consulting firm PRI Management Group, found that 2,512 police reports were pending processing in the police department’s record division as of March 11. The consultants said there should be fewer than 50 waiting in the system at any given time.

Denver airport announces plan for flights to Africa

As of Tuesday, Aurora said the backlog was down to 1,252 reports. Twombly called the backlog alarming and unacceptable. Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, who has previously been at odds with Wilson, blamed police leadership for what he called a “catastrophic failure.”

“The fact is these issues have been going on for a long time,” said Paula Greisen, Wilson’s attorney.

Greisen said Wilson has been working to systematically change the department while also tackling the backlog issue that she inherited.

“I think it’s an attempt to lay the problem at Chief Wilson’s feet, and that’s a false narrative,” Greisen said. “It’s city leadership that has not allocated the necessary resources and funding.”

The report calls the backlog a “high-liability matter” and states there is a lack of urgency at the police department to solve this issue. Some of the backlogged cases include child abuse and murder, according to the findings.

Avalanche beat Penguins for win No. 50, clinch playoff spot

In response, District Attorneys Brian Mason and John Kellner, of the 17th and 18th Judicial Districts, issued the following joint statement:

“We have read the P.R.I. report regarding Aurora Police Records Staffing and, suffice to say, we are alarmed. Our first concern is to ensure that the public – and specifically victims of crime – are protected. Failures in processing police reports of new crimes or processing reports in ongoing investigations must be remedied immediately to both protect the public and the integrity of existing cases. Once that is done, we urge city leaders to determine how these failures occurred and ensure that they do not happen again.”

According to the report, organizational structure and work schedules are the primary causes of the backlogs. The report also said all available resources should be assigned right away to solve this issue.

Twitter says it’s testing an ‘edit’ button

Twombly listed actions he feels are necessary to solve the issue:

  • A police lieutenant with prior records management experience to begin overseeing the records section, a change that is consistent with a recommendation made in the consultant’s report.
  • All remote work in the records section to transition to in-person work.
  • APD management to authorize overtime for records staff and supervisors.
  • The records section to be temporarily closed to the public on Wednesdays in order to focus on transcriptions.
  • Officers currently assigned to light duty will be trained on the transcription process and temporarily assigned to the records section to assist.
  • Sergeants will be trained on quality control measures to fix reports prior to submission to the records section.
  • APD will implement new, automated features within the records management system to reduce errors and increase efficiency in the transcription process.
  • Increase the number of records technicians while simultaneously adding a supervisor.
  • Human Resources to conduct a compensation study to attract and retain records staff.
  • An additional open records coordinator to be added to process C.C.J.R.A. requests.
  • The records section has prioritized and expedited significant cases that require immediate investigative assignment or jail follow-up.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX31 Denver

Woman killed at roadside memorial on death anniversary

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — The Windsor community is dealing with two deaths, each a year apart at the same location. “I’ve never heard of it happening,” Kathryn Schwartztrauber said. “And I hope that I never hear about it happening again.” Saturday, friends and family met to remember the life of Billy Thompson on Eastman Park […]
WINDSOR, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Persons of interest located in double homicide

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriffs’ Office has located two individuals wanted as persons of interest in a double homicide. On February 8, Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to County Road 67, in an area called Phantom Canyon, after someone reported a suspicious death. Deputies discovered the bodies of two men in a […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Coffman
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Police Records#Murder#Police Lieutenant#Aurora Police#Kdvr#Pri Management Group#Twombly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy