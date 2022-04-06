ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Not Your Daycare': Boss Dragged for Message Banning 'Non-Work' Discussions

By Taylor McCloud
Newsweek
 3 days ago
"We expect you to be miserable here. But don't forget to smile!," one commenter wrote,...

Nyla Nelson
2d ago

People usually quit jobs because of Toxic work places. This boss is setting himself up to lose all his employees

jim cogis
2d ago

good thing he said that because when you're off the clock you don't have to answer emails & phone calls after all when you're at home that is your free time to have fun and to make friends

