UCSF Fresno Town Hall Lecture Series: International Advances in SARS-CoV-2

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCSF Fresno Town Hall Lecture Series: International Advances in SARS-CoV-2 Join UCSF Fresno and a panel of...

Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 host prediction based on virus-host genetic features

The genetic diversity of the Coronaviruses gives them different biological abilities, such as infect different cells and/or organisms, a wide spectrum of clinical manifestations, their different routes of dispersion, and viral transmission in a specific host. In recent decades, different Coronaviruses have emerged that are highly adapted for humans and causing serious diseases, leaving their host of unknown origin. The viral genome information is particularly important to enable the recognition of patterns linked to their biological characteristics, such as the specificity in the host-parasite relationship. Here, based on a previously computational tool, the Seq2Hosts, we developed a novel approach which uses new variables obtained from the frequency of spike-Coronaviruses codons, the Relative Synonymous Codon Usage (RSCU) to shed new light on the molecular mechanisms involved in the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) host specificity. By using the RSCU obtained from nucleotide sequences before the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, we assessed the possibility of know the hosts capable to be infected by these new emerging species, which was first identified infecting humans during 2019 in Wuhan, China. According to the model trained and validated using sequences available before the pandemic, bats are the most likely the natural host to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, as previously suggested in other studies that searched for the host viral origin.
Threat of Never-Ending COVID: SARS-CoV-2 Virus Is Jumping Between Humans and Wildlife

In humans the pandemic is showing signs of ebbing. In white-tailed deer and other wildlife, however, infections appear widespread. In 2020, Denmark culled millions of mink to quell a source of zoonotic COVID-19 transmission, the passage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus between humans and animals. Last year, zoo animals including lions, tigers, and gorillas got sick with the virus, presumably infected by their keepers. And earlier this year, pet hamsters were implicated in precipitating a new outbreak in Hong Kong.
Intranasal administration of BReC-CoV-2 COVID-19 vaccine protects K18-hACE2 mice against lethal SARS-CoV-2 challenge

SARS-CoV-2 is a viral respiratory pathogen responsible for the current global pandemic and the disease that causes COVID-19. All current WHO approved COVID-19 vaccines are administered through the muscular route. We have developed a prototype two-dose vaccine (BReC-CoV-2) by combining the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) antigen, via conjugation to Diphtheria toxoid (EcoCRMÂ®). The vaccine is adjuvanted with Bacterial Enzymatic Combinatorial Chemistry (BECC), BECC470. Intranasal (IN) administration of BreC-CoV-2 in K18-hACE2 mice induced a strong systemic and localized immune response in the respiratory tissues which provided protection against the Washington strain of SARS-CoV-2. Protection provided after IN administration of BReC-CoV-2 was associated with decreased viral RNA copies in the lung, robust RBD IgA titers in the lung and nasal wash, and induction of broadly neutralizing antibodies in the serum. We also observed that BReC-CoV-2 vaccination administered using an intramuscular (IM) prime and IN boost protected mice from a lethal challenge dose of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. IN administration of BReC-CoV-2 provided better protection than IM only administration to mice against lethal challenge dose of SARS-CoV-2. These data suggest that the IN route of vaccination induces localized immune responses that can better protect against SARS-CoV-2 than the IM route in the upper respiratory tract.
Advances in purification of SARS-CoV-2 spike ectodomain protein using high-throughput screening and non-affinity methods

Vaccine Production Program Analytical Development,. The spike (S) glycoprotein of the pandemic virus, SARS-CoV-2, is a critically important target of vaccine design and therapeutic development. A high-yield, scalable, cGMP-compliant downstream process for the stabilized, soluble, native-like S protein ectodomain is necessary to meet the extensive material requirements for ongoing research and development. As of June 2021, S proteins have exclusively been purified using difficult-to-scale, low-yield methodologies such as affinity and size-exclusion chromatography. Herein we present the first known non-affinity purification method for two S constructs, S_dF_2P and HexaPro, expressed in the mammalian cell line, CHO-DG44. A high-throughput resin screen on the Tecan Freedom EVO200 automated bioprocess workstation led to identification of ion exchange resins as viable purification steps. The chromatographic unit operations along with industry-standard methodologies for viral clearances, low pH treatment and 20Â nm filtration, were assessed for feasibility. The developed process was applied to purify HexaPro from a CHO-DG44 stable pool harvest and yielded the highest yet reported amount of pure S protein. Our results demonstrate that commercially available chromatography resins are suitable for cGMP manufacturing of SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein constructs. We anticipate our results will provide a blueprint for worldwide biopharmaceutical production laboratories, as well as a starting point for process intensification.
