Dress code issue draws crowd to Board of Education meeting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The community is working together to preserve part of Huntingon’s history at Bethel Cemetery. “Some of the leaders in Huntington are buried here in the African-American community, and the church leaders, the military leaders, the political leaders buried right here.” said Samuel Moore, a leader in the beautification project. “It gets very emotional from time to time just to walk around and see the fact that these people have been buried here and their lives don’t seem to count much worth anything because they’ve been abandoned.”

