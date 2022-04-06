ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Dress code issue draws crowd to Board of Education meeting

By WSAZ News Staff
WSAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Students, parents, and other community members crowded into a Cabell County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night to discuss a heated issue. They gathered to talk about the...

www.wsaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board. Tyler Morgan was a music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School, which teaches third through fifth grade students. He posted a photo of the message on his Facebook page. It reads, “You are free to be yourself with me. You matter.” The message included a rainbow flag and rainbow colors:
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Board of Education March meeting updates

The Board of Education of Charles County met on March 8, 2022, for its regular meeting. A meeting agenda is posted on Board Docs here. Board meetings are streamed live at www.ccboe.com and archived on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) YouTube page here.   The following are important meeting updates.   Superintendent update  Superintendent of Schools […] The post Charles Co. Board of Education March meeting updates appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Times-Reporter

Indian Valley Board of Education

KEY ACTION Discussed Social-Emotional Learning programming for Indian Valley elementary students: Ryan Wells, Midvale Elementary Principal and Melanie Baker, Port Washington Elementary Social Worker. DISCUSSION: Elementary school social workers Melanie Baker and Kara Barger presented to board members their program that focuses on the social-emotional skills of young students, especially...
MIDVALE, OH
The Times-Reporter

Strasburg Board of Education

KEY ACTION The board adopted two resolutions: to enter into a contract with Lesko Associates, Inc. for design professional services for a multi-purpose facility project and Beaver Contractors, Inc. as the best value construction manager at risk and approving an agreement for preconstruction services. DISCUSSION: Superintendent Adam Hall said the...
STRASBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cabell County, WV
Education
County
Cabell County, WV
Cabell County, WV
Government
WTRF- 7News

Serenity Hills closed by West Virginia

Serenity Hills in Ohio County is closed by the state of West Virginia This is according to the CEO Sharon Tarvis. Sources tell 7News that Serniety Hills closed because of administrative issues. The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills have been moved to other facilities. Currently, the quick response team and lifeline team remain […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Magazine, ammo found in Ripley Middle School locker room

UPDATE(3:52 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022): Superintendent Blaine Hess says that a student found ammo filled magazine in the girl’s locker room on the floor. He says that they searched students’ bags and did a sweep of the school. Nothing was found as a result of that. There was no threat and they called […]
RIPLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dress Code#Wsaz
Pleasanton Express

Jourdanton school board amends dress code

At a special called meeting on Wednesday, March 2, the Jourdanton School Board voted unanimously to amend the dress code to remove all gender differentiations. During the public comments at the beginning of the meeting, one parent spoke on the dress code, sharing their support and how they were in favor of the strictness of it.
JOURDANTON, TX
Romesentinel.com

Westmoreland board of education changes April meeting date

WESTMORELAND — The Westmoreland Central School District’s board of education has rescheduled its meeting which was to be held on Tuesday, April 12. The new date of the meeting is Tuesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education meeting room at the Junior/Senior High School.
WESTMORELAND, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome board of education announces committee meetings

ROME — The board of education of the Rome City School District has announced several upcoming committee meetings. These include:. • Educational Programs — Monday, April 4, 4:30 p.m.;. • Facilities — Tuesday, April 19, 4:30 p.m.;. •Finance — Tuesday,. April 5, 10 a.m.;. • People...
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
WSAZ

Schools return to normal after guns found on properties

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There were some scary moments for students Wednesday after a gun and a knife were found at Lincoln County High School, and a gun and a magazine were found on a bus on the way to Ripley Middle School. Jackson County Superintendent Blaine Hess said...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Ohio to hold two primaries; early voting underway

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Tuesday marks the first day of early voting in the state of Ohio, but a big part of the ballot is missing. A failure to adopt congressional redistricting maps at the state level means the state will have to have yet another primary later this year.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Community cleaning up Huntington historic cemetery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The community is working together to preserve part of Huntingon’s history at Bethel Cemetery. “Some of the leaders in Huntington are buried here in the African-American community, and the church leaders, the military leaders, the political leaders buried right here.” said Samuel Moore, a leader in the beautification project. “It gets very emotional from time to time just to walk around and see the fact that these people have been buried here and their lives don’t seem to count much worth anything because they’ve been abandoned.”
WSAZ

35 future nurses recognized in pinning ceremony

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Future nurses were recognized this week during West Virginia Junior College Charleston’s pinning ceremony. 35 nursing graduates walked across the stage to received their pin during the ceremony Tuesday at Bible Center Church. U.S. Senator Joe Manchin also personally congratulated the graduates through a...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

New, environmentally friendly buses headed to school system

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New school buses that operate under newer emission standards will be coming to Lincoln County Schools. The grants are for buses that operate under either electric, diesel, gasoline, propone, or compressed natural gas. The EPA grant totals nearly $100,000 and will replace five school buses.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy