MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The last round of severe weather rolled through during the dead of night, when many Midlothian residents said they were in bed. When a tornado barreled toward one family's home, those inside didn't have something they desperately needed: a plan. Even veteran CBS 11 storm chaser Mike Prendergast had trouble seeing the tornado he was tracking through driving rain down a rural Midlothian road. "When you're at a point where you're not sure where it is, it's a little unnerving and so I rely on my experience."The tornado on April 4, 2022 caught Carol Ramirez and her five...

MIDLOTHIAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO