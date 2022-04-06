ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Nurse to run Boston Marathon in scrubs to raise money for mental health resources for nurses

fox29.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia nurse plans to run the Boston Marathon in her scrubs to raise awareness and money to support the mental wellbeing of pandemic-weary nurses. Sam Roecker, a nurse at Penn Medicine's Peralman Center, said she has been running since 7th grade. Now 30-years-old, she runs anywhere from 90...

www.fox29.com

Scrubs Magazine

Nurse Takes His Own Life After Speaking Out About Mental Health

Michael Odell was a young ICU nurse that traveled around to hospitals in need during the pandemic. In the early days of 2020, he sensed that the virus and massive death toll to come would have a devastating effect on healthcare workers. He was one of many providers suffering from...
MENTAL HEALTH
Wicked Local

Scituate's Porter to run Boston Marathon for charity

Scituate resident Claire Porter will run the 2022 in-person Boston Marathon as part of Team South Shore Health. She will be fundraising to support cancer care. “My motivation for running Boston is strong, but it’s made stronger knowing I’m doing this with Team South Shore Health,” said Porter, a physical therapist at South Shore Health. “It’s also made stronger knowing I will be running in memory of my mother-in-law, Jen, who was such a strong-willed person. On Marathon Monday, I will be channeling her while running to help raise funds for the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center in clinical affiliation with South Shore Hospital.”
SCITUATE, MA
Central Illinois Proud

Running for veterans’ mental health services

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Around 80 runners laced up their sneakers to save the lives of veterans Saturday, March 19, at the first-ever ‘Running for a Fuller Life’ race in Peoria. The Fuller Life Foundation hosted the event. The race challenged people to run 2.2 miles through...
PEORIA, IL
WKRC

Does medical marijuana help treat anxiety and depression?

DENVER (KMGH/CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - A new study casts some doubt on the use of medical marijuana in the treatment of anxiety and depression. The Harvard Medical study published in Friday’s Jama Network open compared divided 269 adult patients into two groups. One group got a medical marijuana card to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
News Channel Nebraska

Depression and Anxiety: How to Cope with Two Mental Illnesses

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/depression-and-anxiety-how-to-cope-with-two-mental-illnesses/. Those unfamiliar with mental disorders tend to hold the common misconception that mental illness is easy to overcome. This is simply not the case at all. These disorders are debilitating and can affect how you go about your daily life. According to the National Alliance on...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Charleston Press

“She is finally here and just ready to live her life,” newborn spent year and a half in hospital due to series of serious health problems, cardiac surgery and ventilator support, finally goes home

Premature born babies often experience a series of health problems and they face higher the risk of death or serious disability. While the medicine is constantly improving and those risks are now lower compared to past years, in some cases doctors simply are not able to do much resulting with long-term disabilities in babies or even death.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

6 FAQs About Suicide and Mental Illness

The latest data on mental health and suicide in the United States shows some updated trends. Here’s what you need to know. If you are experiencing the effects of a mental illness, either personally or with someone you know, you might sometimes feel alone on your journey. But many people have a mental health condition and work to manage their symptoms every day.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How to Help a Family Member with Substance Use Disorder

If a family member has a substance use disorder, pointing them toward supportive resources and treatment plans can help. The repeated misuse of a substance, despite an adverse impact on health, is known as substance use disorder (SUD). Though challenging, taking an empathic approach to someone with SUD can help...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SELF

The Inextricable Link Between Psoriatic Arthritis and Mental Health

Jamie Birch, 30, has experienced anxiety on and off her whole life, but it was something she could manage and deal with when it popped up. Then, in the summer of 2018, she started feeling stiffness and pain in her fingers. It came and went, but by early 2019 she started experiencing debilitating pain in her back, elbows, knees, and fingers. She knew something was very wrong but had no idea what it was—and all of the pain and uncertainty caused her anxiety to skyrocket to a level she had never experienced before.
MENTAL HEALTH
WLNS

Advocates call for more mental health resources

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 40% of people in the United States back in 2020 who had mental health conditions didn’t get the help they needed due to the lack of resources. Advocates gathered at the State Capitol to meet with lawmakers in hopes of getting more funding and making mental health a priority.  […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Des Moines Business Record

UnityPoint Health hires new chief nursing officer

Has been selected as chief nursing officer of the regional health system. He will start with UnityPoint Health during National Nurses Week on May 9. Carpenter most recently was senior vice president and associate chief nurse executive at Jefferson Health/Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s largest academic medical center. He was also Jefferson Health’s chief nursing informatics officer. Carpenter, a Chicago native, will fill the role currently held by Pam Delagardelle, CEO of UnityPoint Health-Waterloo, who added the role of interim chief nursing officer in June 2021. “We’re excited to welcome Dr. Carpenter to our team,” said UnityPoint Health President and CEO Clay Holderman. “He is an inspirational leader with proven experience around innovative models for developing talent, mapping career paths and identifying opportunities for nurse practice advancement.” Carpenter has a doctor of nursing practice degree. Based in West Des Moines, UnityPoint Health is an integrated health system that provides care across nine regions in Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with approximately 32,000 employees.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

