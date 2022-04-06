Nurse to run Boston Marathon in scrubs to raise money for mental health resources for nurses

Jamie Birch, 30, has experienced anxiety on and off her whole life, but it was something she could manage and deal with when it popped up. Then, in the summer of 2018, she started feeling stiffness and pain in her fingers. It came and went, but by early 2019 she started experiencing debilitating pain in her back, elbows, knees, and fingers. She knew something was very wrong but had no idea what it was—and all of the pain and uncertainty caused her anxiety to skyrocket to a level she had never experienced before.

