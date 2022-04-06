Officer shot, injured in Roseville

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A police officer is out of the hospital and OK after his car was shot up in Southwest Philadelphia overnight. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at South 58th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard. Officials say the officer was working undercover at the time. The car the officer was in was struck by a bullet and the shattered glass injured the officer, according to police. The officer is OK and has already been released from the hospital. There was a heavy police presence at the hospital Saturday morning. The police commissioner and deputy commissioner were both at the hospital. There’s no word at this time if police have anyone in custody or where the investigation stands into the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO