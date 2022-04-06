ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teen girl assaulted by group who stole her phone at Broad Street Line SEPTA stop, source says

fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement sources tell FOX 29 that three male...

www.fox29.com

NBC Philadelphia

Teen Girls Shot After Young Men Reach Into Their Car, Police Say

Two teenage girls sitting in a car were shot near Temple University’s Liacouras Center after a group of young men tried to reach into their vehicle and a girl in the backseat used pepper spray on the young men, police said. Both teens were in stable condition, Philadelphia Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbs17

6 teen girls die in crash with tractor-trailer in Oklahoma, officials say

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP/KXII/CBS Newspath/KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says six teenage students have been killed in a two-vehicle collision in southern Oklahoma. Highway patrol spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tishomingo, which is about 100 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.
TISHOMINGO, OK
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Officers arrest man who allegedly stole mail from numerous addresses in area, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison have arrested a man who they said stole mail from numerous addresses in the area. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers arrested the man in the 400 block of West Dayton Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Officers reportedly found numerous pieces of mail, stolen credit cards and checks written out to other people in the man’s backpack.
MADISON, WI
PIX11

Bronx resident punched by robber who stole his wallet, cash, police say

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx (PIX11) — A resident in the Bronx was punched by a man who stole his wallet Thursday night, according to police. The suspect followed the 42-year-old victim inside his residential building in the vicinity of West 192nd Street and Jerome Avenue at around 11 p.m. and punched him in the face […]
BRONX, NY
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police: Man Kills Brother For Trying To Get Into His House

The Kentucky State Police received a call in reference to a shooting on Cabin Creek Rd, located in the Redfox community of Knott County. Kentucky State Police Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and the initial investigation indicated that Harold Gevedon, 55, of Redfox was attempting to unlawfully gain entry into the residence of his brother Tony Gevedon, 59, of Redfox.
REDFOX, KY

