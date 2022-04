Cloudflare, the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, announced it has completed its acquisition of Area 1 Security. Email is both one of the largest cloud applications for any business, and the biggest security threats that organizations of all sizes face. Yet legacy email security solutions are often expensive, overly complex, and disjointed from an organization’s holistic security strategy. Further, malicious phishing and business email compromise campaigns are incredibly costly—with U.S. businesses losing more than $2.4 billion a year according to data from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center 2021 Internet Crime Report.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO