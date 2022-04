OTTAWA -- Roman Josi set a Nashville Predators record for points in a season in a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday. "I think after the season, when we're able to sit back and relax, it's going to be amazing to look back at," Predators forward Ryan Johansen said. "As a teammate right now, I just see him doing his thing so consistently. Just dominating the puck, dominating the ice, making big-time plays every game. It's really a pleasure to be a part of and watch. And the best part of it all is him as a human being and how great of a person he is and a leader for our group."

