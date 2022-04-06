ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Twin brothers arrested in connection with carjacking mom at son's baseball practice, authorities say

By Patrina Adger
 3 days ago
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Twin brothers are behind bars in connection with a carjacking that targeted a mother during her son's baseball practice in Cypress, authorities said.

The crime unfolded in broad daylight at the Weavers Sports Complex near Grand Parkway and Schiel on Monday.

"All of a sudden, my driver's door swung open. A gentleman had a gun to my head and said, 'Get the (expletive) out of the car,' and called me the B-word," said Jennifer.

The Cypress mom did not want to be show her face or use her last name because she says she's in fear for her life.

"I just looked at him in shock. He had a red ski mask with holes and eyes in the mouth. I kind of froze for a minute and then he said, 'Get out of the car, or I'll shoot you,'" said Jennifer.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m., just a few feet from parents watching their 9-year-old kids practicing baseball on the field.

The suspects have been identified as Khairi Richardson and Ansar Richardson, both 23 years old.

Jennifer says she jumped out of her SUV when Ansar Richardson allegedly jumped in.

Ansar Richardson took off, along with another car that was nearby.

"Behind my car, there was a black car behind him that apparently he had gotten out of. They sped off," said Jennifer. "I ran on the field. I was screaming, calling 911, crying, and saying, 'I just got a gun held in my head. They stole my car.'"

Jennifer says her son's baseball coach got in his car and chased the suspects as he called the police for help.

"All the boys were just distraught, crying, getting their phones and trying to get to their parents. I'm just terrified that this happened in a family community," said Jennifer.

Ansar Richardson crashed Jennifer's car into a concrete sign in a neighborhood near Mason and Maple Village.

They were both caught and taken into custody.

Ansar Richardson, who is accused of pointing the gun at Jennifer and taking her car, has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault. He is expected in probable cause court Tuesday night.

Khairi Richardson has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He will appear in court on Wednesday.

Although the suspects are behind bars, Jennifer fears the suspects could get out and do this to someone else.

"I want them to go to jail, and they need to spend time. If they have no problem putting a gun to my head, anybody else's head, and running away from police, they have no problem doing this again," said Jennifer.

Comments / 11

oldschool94
3d ago

wow! FIRST!!!!Very glad she was NOT harmed, scared. I'm sure! just sad. she can get another car, not another life. Glad the brothers got caught!! Together forever...

Reply
3
maxtlb27
3d ago

February is gone but black story month episodes continue everyday!

Reply
10
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
