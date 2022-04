BEAR LAKE — The Bear Lake Schools Class of 2022 wants to give back to the community which supported the students during their time in the district. In order to accomplish this, the senior class is holding a clothing drive for Bear Lake families in need. The students will be accepting donations from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the school.

