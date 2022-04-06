US to send $100M in additional military aid to Ukraine

( The Hill ) – The U.S. is sending up to $100 million in additional military aid to Ukraine as Russia’s invasion of the country continues.

The State Department and Pentagon announced the military funding in statements Tuesday evening. The money will go towards Javelin anti-armor systems, according to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby .

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he authorized an immediate drawdown to address Ukraine’s need for more anti-armor systems. Drawdowns allow the president to help countries during emergencies without needing approval from a legislative authority or budgetary appropriations, according to a Defense Department handbook .

Tuesday night’s drawdown marks the sixth such allocation the U.S. has made for Ukraine since August 21, according to Blinken. The U.S. has provided Ukraine with more than $1.7 billion since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in late February.

“​​I have authorized, pursuant to a delegation from the President earlier today, the immediate drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $100 million to meet Ukraine’s urgent need for additional anti-armor systems,” Blinken said in a statement.

“The world has been shocked and appalled by the atrocities committed by Russia’s forces in Bucha and across Ukraine. Ukraine’s forces bravely continue to defend their country and their freedom, and the United States, along with our Allies and partners, stand steadfast in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

The announcement of additional military aid comes after the U.S. and its allies condemned images of bodies on the streets of Bucha , a Ukrainian northwest of Kyiv. One person was photographed with their hands behind their back tied with a white cloth.

President Biden on Monday said he believes Russia committed war crimes in Bucha , and on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the administration will unveil additional sanctions against Moscow in response to the killings in the Kyiv suburb.

