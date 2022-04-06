ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US to send $100M in additional military aid to Ukraine

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Mychael Schnell
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9grh_0f0dYHBf00

( The Hill ) – The U.S. is sending up to $100 million in additional military aid to Ukraine as Russia’s invasion of the country continues.

The State Department and Pentagon announced the military funding in statements Tuesday evening. The money will go towards Javelin anti-armor systems, according to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby .

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he authorized an immediate drawdown to address Ukraine’s need for more anti-armor systems. Drawdowns allow the president to help countries during emergencies without needing approval from a legislative authority or budgetary appropriations, according to a Defense Department handbook .

The nickel in your coins is now worth more than 5 cents, but you can’t cash in

Tuesday night’s drawdown marks the sixth such allocation the U.S. has made for Ukraine since August 21, according to Blinken. The U.S. has provided Ukraine with more than $1.7 billion since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in late February.

“​​I have authorized, pursuant to a delegation from the President earlier today, the immediate drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $100 million to meet Ukraine’s urgent need for additional anti-armor systems,” Blinken said in a statement.

“The world has been shocked and appalled by the atrocities committed by Russia’s forces in Bucha and across Ukraine. Ukraine’s forces bravely continue to defend their country and their freedom, and the United States, along with our Allies and partners, stand steadfast in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

‘He’s been through so much’: Teen’s Make-A-Wish gift stolen

The announcement of additional military aid comes after the U.S. and its allies condemned images of bodies on the streets of Bucha , a Ukrainian northwest of Kyiv. One person was photographed with their hands behind their back tied with a white cloth.

President Biden on Monday said he believes Russia committed war crimes in Bucha , and on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the administration will unveil additional sanctions against Moscow in response to the killings in the Kyiv suburb.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Page Six

Friends beg Putin’s lover Alina Kabaeva to persuade him to end the war

Friends of Vladimir Putin’s “Eva Braun,” Alina Kabaeva, are begging her to go to Moscow to persuade him to end the war — as she faces expulsion from Switzerland. “Alina’s female friends are begging her to fly to Putin and persuade him to end the war,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t seem to be listening to anybody, but perhaps he might listen to her.” The source added, “Putin is surrounded by rings and rings of security. Alina says she doesn’t know if she can get to him — and even if she does, she doesn’t know if she’ll be able...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Defense Department#Russia#The State Department#Pentagon#Javelin#State
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy