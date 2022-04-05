ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Carlin and Szilagyi edge out challengers Doughtery Noe and DeWitt in Oshkosh School Board race

By Bremen Keasey, Oshkosh Northwestern
 3 days ago
OSHKOSH – In a race that saw a large field of primary candidates and drew attention from statewide candidates for office, incumbents Stephanie Carlin and Liz Szilagyi edged out challengers Sara Dougherty Noe and Kelly DeWitt to stay on the Oshkosh Area School District Board.

Szilagyi and Carlin were the top two vote getters with 5,526 and 5,294, respectively. They each win a three-year term. Dougherty Noe and DeWitt rounded out the voting tallies with 5,233 and 5,214, respectively.

DeWitt finished just 61 votes behind Carlin for second place, and the percentages were also tight. Szilagyi had 26% of the vote, Carlin had 24.9%, DeWitt finished with 24.6% while Doughtery Noe had 24.5%.

Carlin and Szilagyi retain their seats after an election that featured a primary race and had seen former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch endorse the two challengers Dougherty Noe and DeWitt.

Contact Bremen Keasey at 920-570-5614 or bkeasey@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Keasinho.

Rebecca Kleefisch
