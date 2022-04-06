ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA

Island Road in Pointe Coupee Parish re-opened

By Logan Cullop
wbrz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOINTE COUPEE PARISH - LA-413, or Island Road, closed Tuesday afternoon for the...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Bossier: Truck weight violators pummel parish roads

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A recent stop of an oversized load on a parish road by the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit (CVEU) shined a light on a potential problem that potentially could cost Bossier taxpayers millions in road repairs, according to Patrick Jackson, Bossier Parish Attorney.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
WDSU

St. Bernard Parish police announce road closure due to utility repairs

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann has announced a road closure associated with the tornado that moved through Arabi Tuesday night. According to Pohlmann, St. Claude Avenue is fully closed, both eastbound and westbound lanes, at the St. Bernard/Orleans parish line and will be for several hours due to Entergy workers repairing utilities to the area.
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
County
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern Pointe Coupee Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 420 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Port Allen, Jackson, Clinton, Oak Hills Place, Slaughter, Wilson, Norwood, Brownfields, Pride, Greenwell Spring, Merrydale, Watson, Westminster, Inniswold, Shenandoah, Village St. George and Baton Rouge Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 147 and 165. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Iberville, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Iberville; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches can be expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: East Feliciana; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; Washington; West Feliciana HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dotd
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Pointe Coupee; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central West Baton Rouge, eastern West Feliciana, southeastern Pointe Coupee, western East Feliciana and northwestern East Baton Rouge Parishes through 400 PM CDT At 332 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near St. Francisville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Zachary, New Roads, Jackson, St. Francisville, Slaughter, Wilson, Norwood, Wakefield and Spillman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: East Feliciana; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR WEST FELICIANA...NORTH CENTRAL POINTE COUPEE...NORTH CENTRAL EAST FELICIANA PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHWESTERN WILKINSON COUNTIES At 219 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Wakefield, or 14 miles north of St. Francisville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Woodville, Norwood, Wakefield, Fort Adams and Spillman. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy