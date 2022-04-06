Fatal shooting under investigation in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened over the weekend.

Around 10:30 p.m. on April 3, officers responded to 60 Court Street to investigate a report of shots fired from inside the building. Upon arrival, officers located a man in his thirties in an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, a city resident, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead by emergency room staff, according to police. His identify has not yet been released.

Police said they have not found any evidence to suggest anyone else is in immediate danger at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (860) 826-3120.

