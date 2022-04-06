ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Fatal shooting under investigation in New Britain

By Isabella Gentile
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49MMKb_0f0dSkEW00

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened over the weekend.

Around 10:30 p.m. on April 3, officers responded to 60 Court Street to investigate a report of shots fired from inside the building. Upon arrival, officers located a man in his thirties in an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, a city resident, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead by emergency room staff, according to police. His identify has not yet been released.

Police said they have not found any evidence to suggest anyone else is in immediate danger at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (860) 826-3120.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WTNH

4 injured in shooting outside Waterbury bar

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating after four people were shot outside of a bar early Monday morning. Officers responded to the House of Goats Bar on Scovill Street around 12:20 a.m. for the report of a weapons complaint. When officers arrived, they located the four victims. Police said three people — a […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Shot Outside Her Hartford Home Last Week Has Died: Police

A 62-year-old woman who was shot in the yard of her apartment building in Hartford in the middle of the day last week has died, police said Monday. Cynthia Reynolds was outside her home on Irving Street in Hartford when she was shot just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, according to police.
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Crime & Safety
NECN

Police ID Woman Killed in Meriden, Conn.

The death of a 37-year-old woman at her Meriden home Sunday night has been ruled a homicide and police are continuing to investigate. Police have identified the woman as 37-year-old Dominique Curtis. Meriden police responded to the Atrium Condominium Apartment complex on East Main Street after receiving several calls just...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

2 month investigation leads to drug arrest in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Drug dealing reports from concerned citizens and a two month investigation led to the arrest of a man in Norwich. Joshua Winston, 34, was arrested when Norwich police executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on Main Street on Thursday. People had reported that...
NORWICH, CT
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Woman Found Dead On New Haven Roadway

Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

4 charged in 2005 Hartford cold case

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people are facing charges in connection with a 2005 fatal shooting of a woman in Hartford, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday. Dante Davis, 21, was standing on Martin Street just after 11 p.m. on June 21, 2005, with her boyfriend and other people when the suspects […]
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
FOX 61

62-year-old woman shot in Hartford dies from injuries: police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman shot on Irving Street in Hartford last week has died from her injuries, police said Monday. Police responded to the 100 block of Irving Street on Wednesday afternoon where they found 62-year-old Cynthia Reynolds with a gunshot wound. "Upon arrival she was alert and...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Fatally Shot in Bridgeport Friday Night

A man was shot and killed in Bridgeport late Friday night. It happened on Stratford Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Police say they found 43-year-old Fredrick Shelby, of Bridgeport, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PIX11

Suspect in fatal shoving of 87-year-old woman hid at LI parents’ home after attack: prosecutors

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — After she allegedly fatally pushed an 87-year-old vocal coach, the suspect deleted her social media, took down her wedding website and fled to her parents’ Long Island home, prosecutors said Tuesday. Lauren Pazienza, who was arraigned on charges of manslaughter and assault, eventually turned herself in. In the days after the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
WTNH

WTNH

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy