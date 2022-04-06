ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

What could a Florida-style law mean for Austin ISD and its Pride Week?

By Daniel Marin
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30TC72_0f0dSaPG00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District officials said they’ve made inclusivity a priority when it comes to their young learners, pointing to the recent Pride Week celebration .

“We want to make sure all students feel welcome when they’re in our classrooms,” AISD spokesman Eduardo Villa said.

Now, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants to make parental rights a priority when it comes to LGBTQIA+ issues in the classroom. Patrick announced this week he wants a Texas version of a newly-signed law set to take effect in Florida this July.

ALSO: What would the Florida law critics call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ look like in Texas?

Under the legislation — dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law by critics — Florida schools will be barred from talking about sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K-3.

AISD officials told KXAN on Tuesday with no bill on the table yet in Texas, they couldn’t comment on how a similar law could impact the district, known to be one of the most progressive in the state.

When it comes to Pride Week, AISD said though the weeklong festivities feature lessons on acceptance and inclusivity, the event doesn’t meet the definition of curriculum, and despite concerns raised by some parents and the Texas Attorney General , support for Pride Week has been overwhelming since its inception in 2014.

“The majority of parents like it,” Villa said. “That’s a leading factor of why we have it.”

MORE: Texas AG letter says Austin ISD ‘Pride Week’ breaks state law

As for the Texas version of the Florida bill, Patrick announced Monday it would be on the agenda for next January’s legislative session now nine months away.

The head of the conservative nonprofit Texas Values said he looks forward to the debate.

“Moms and dads, not teachers and administrators know their children best,” said Texas Values Policy Director Jonathan Covey. “We have some laws in the State of Texas already protecting parental rights, and we also have some weak areas that need to be shored up.”

The progressive Texas Freedom Network said it’s been monitoring what’s been happening in Florida and saw this coming.

“As soon as we hear about something that’s bubbling up in another state, and then it gets legs, we suspect it might happen here,” Director of Programs Marti Bier told KXAN.

“It’s helpful, I’m sure to frame this as parents’ rights,” they added. “But we all know that this is about attacking a community that is already under attack, that is already stigmatized.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

American Greg
3d ago

first pride week shouldn't happen in the first place second we need to stop the indication of the children

Reply
9
Related
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Anger as Texas attorney general declares Pride Week ‘illegal’

As Pride Week gets underway in one Texas school district, the state’s attorney general has declared the whole event illegal.In a stern letter to the Austin Independent School District – which he also posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton said the week-long celebration of LGBTQ students violates state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parents’ permission.“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” the Republican AG wrote on Tuesday. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Government
State
Florida State
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Buc-Ee's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Convenience stores, gas stations, or travel centers. Call them what you will, they're an integral part of getting around in the United States. More than just a place to relieve yourself on drives, these businesses provide necessary sustenance during long journeys. In Pennsylvania, there are gas station chains like Sheetz and Wawa where road trippers can expect great sandwich and coffee combinations. In Texas — and increasingly so in nearby states — the chain Buc-ee's is winning over the hearts and minds of travelers in the South.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Freedom Network#Texas Attorney General#Racism#Aisd#Lgbtqia#Pride Week#Texas Ag
Outsider.com

What Is Matthew McConaughey’s Level of Education?

He’s been a movie star since the early 1990s. However, not many people know about Matthew McConaughey‘s level of education. While he has earned a wealth of experience throughout his life, he does have a solid formal education behind all of that as well. Before he was a star in Dazed and Confused the actor was learning the tricks of the trade in the classroom.
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
AOL Corp

Only Latina on Texas death row seeks clemency as execution looms

Lawyers for the sole Latina on Texas' death row filed a clemency petition Tuesday ahead of her planned execution next month, presenting evidence they say indicates she was wrongfully convicted and that four jurors at her trial now question their guilty finding. The latest bid to spare Melissa Lucio's life...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
KXAN

KXAN

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy