2 injured in shooting at Anderson Co. business, suspect dead

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting at an Anderson County business Tuesday night and the suspect, a former employee, was dead.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the FRÄNKISCHE plant on AM Ellison Road, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived on scene at 10:40 p.m. and entered the facility immediately.

“Deputies arrived on scene about 10:40 PM it was a little less than five minutes response time,” Sheriff Chad McBride said.

During the first clearing of the plant, deputies located a man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was on life support and in grave condition at the hospital.

“The first station that came in through the side door was the first victim and I think after that he just sent several rounds downrange and grazed the second victim,” McBride said.

As deputies continued to clear the plant, they located the suspected shooter with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“For whatever reason after a few rounds the suspect made himself to the side of the building inside the building and then took himself out,” McBride said.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Officer identified the active shooter as 51-year-old Bruce Vandermosten Jr., of Anderson.

According to the sheriff’s office, Vandermosten Jr. was a former employee who quit his job the day before the shooting.

“He was a very recent ex-employee and that saying a day or two before,” McBride said.

Vandermosten Jr. used a AR style rifle and gained access to the building through a side door, according to deputies.

Deputies said a second victim was grazed by a bullet. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Both victims are believed to be employees of FRÄNKISCHE while the shooter is believed to be a former employee, the sheriff said.

According to Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride, employees at the plant ran across the street to the Typsy Tavern Bar & Grill to take shelter from the shooting.

“They took in the employees obviously many of those were in shock and distraught and just a lot of emotions,” McBride said.`

Investigators said there were around 30 employees at the business when the shooting happened.

“Very eerie situation very scary for them I’m sure it’s not something you expect to happen anywhere,” McBride said.

The sheriff’s office said the employees were taken to NewSpring Church to be medically checked and interviewed by investigators.

Law enforcement at scene of shooting at FRÄNKISCHE on AM Ellison Road in Anderson Co., S.C., April 5, 2022 (WSPA)

Law enforcement at scene of shooting at FRÄNKISCHE on AM Ellison Road in Anderson Co., S.C., April 5, 2022 (WSPA)

Employees of FRÄNKISCHE on AM Ellison Road gather in front of the Typsy Tavern Bar & Grill in Anderson Co., S.C., April 5, 2022 (WSPA)

Law enforcement at scene of shooting at FRÄNKISCHE on AM Ellison Road in Anderson Co., S.C., April 5, 2022 (WSPA)

McBride says the Sheriff’s Office gave an active shooter training at this facility about a year ago.

This shooting remains investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect a correction from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office that the victim is on life support and in grave condition at the hospital.)

