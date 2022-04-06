ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

2 injured in shooting at Anderson Co. business, suspect dead

By Ayla Ferrone, Asia Wilson, Bethany Fowler, Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting at an Anderson County business Tuesday night and the suspect, a former employee, was dead.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the FRÄNKISCHE plant on AM Ellison Road, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived on scene at 10:40 p.m. and entered the facility immediately.

“Deputies arrived on scene about 10:40 PM it was a little less than five minutes response time,” Sheriff Chad McBride said.

During the first clearing of the plant, deputies located a man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was on life support and in grave condition at the hospital.

“The first station that came in through the side door was the first victim and I think after that he just sent several rounds downrange and grazed the second victim,” McBride said.

As deputies continued to clear the plant, they located the suspected shooter with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“For whatever reason after a few rounds the suspect made himself to the side of the building inside the building and then took himself out,” McBride said.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Officer identified the active shooter as 51-year-old Bruce Vandermosten Jr., of Anderson.

According to the sheriff’s office, Vandermosten Jr. was a former employee who quit his job the day before the shooting.

“He was a very recent ex-employee and that saying a day or two before,” McBride said.

Vandermosten Jr. used a AR style rifle and gained access to the building through a side door, according to deputies.

Deputies said a second victim was grazed by a bullet. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Both victims are believed to be employees of FRÄNKISCHE while the shooter is believed to be a former employee, the sheriff said.

According to Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride, employees at the plant ran across the street to the Typsy Tavern Bar & Grill to take shelter from the shooting.

“They took in the employees obviously many of those were in shock and distraught and just a lot of emotions,” McBride said.`

Investigators said there were around 30 employees at the business when the shooting happened.

“Very eerie situation very scary for them I’m sure it’s not something you expect to happen anywhere,” McBride said.

The sheriff’s office said the employees were taken to NewSpring Church to be medically checked and interviewed by investigators.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JAmC_0f0dSGwq00
    Law enforcement at scene of shooting at FRÄNKISCHE on AM Ellison Road in Anderson Co., S.C., April 5, 2022 (WSPA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m41Rq_0f0dSGwq00
    Law enforcement at scene of shooting at FRÄNKISCHE on AM Ellison Road in Anderson Co., S.C., April 5, 2022 (WSPA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHdTz_0f0dSGwq00
    Employees of FRÄNKISCHE on AM Ellison Road gather in front of the Typsy Tavern Bar & Grill in Anderson Co., S.C., April 5, 2022 (WSPA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3daVV3_0f0dSGwq00
    Law enforcement at scene of shooting at FRÄNKISCHE on AM Ellison Road in Anderson Co., S.C., April 5, 2022 (WSPA)

McBride says the Sheriff’s Office gave an active shooter training at this facility about a year ago.

This shooting remains investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect a correction from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office that the victim is on life support and in grave condition at the hospital.)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 4

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

SC man who shot, killed young father he rescued from lake won’t face charges, official say

SALEM, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials say they won’t file charges against a boater who fatally shot a man that he helped rescue from the water. A statement from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says 10th Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Wagner ruled that the Tuesday shooting of 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan by an unnamed 74-year-old man was in self-defense.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Anderson County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Anderson Co#Sc#Fr Nkische
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist who lost control of bike identified by coroner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Troopers with Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a motorcyclist was heading east on Doubletree Driver near Mayci Way when they lost control of the motorcycle and spilled into the road. The motorcyclist then continued off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.
ANDERSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Owner granted bond after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A judge set bond Thursday for the owner of three dogs that deputies say viciously attacked a woman on Monday. Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs outside a home on Ball Road in Honea Path. Her family said she was walking from a friend’s home to her mother’s house when the attack happened. She was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to a medical facility.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSPA 7News

Woman’s death ruled suspicious, investigation underway in Pelzer

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was found dead in Pelzer Saturday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said around 2 p.m. deputies received a call to Eastview Road after a woman was found inside the residence by a family member. Deputies said when they arrived, they found the woman dead […]
PELZER, SC
WSPA 7News

12 charged in copper wire theft ring in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – 12 people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy