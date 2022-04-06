ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Extreme fire danger as damaging winds continue across the state

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunshine returns Wednesday, but the windy conditions...

www.9news.com

#Extreme Weather
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Gusty winds, increased fire danger and chilly temps

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Below-normal, but dry over the next few days. Warming up and tracking storms by the end of the week. A chilly start on this Sunday, with high temperatures warming to the low and mid 50s. That almost 10 degrees below-normal for this time of year. A few clouds will build in as the day progresses. It will be on the windy side once again. Winds will be out of the west and northwest at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts.
ENVIRONMENT
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS Warns of Blowing Dust, Gusty Winds & Extreme Wildfire Danger Thursday

SAN ANGELO – A frontal boundary will move across West Texas around midday Thursday shifting the winds to the West and rapidly increasing which will cause blowing dust and extreme wildfire danger across the area.   Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo have issued two alerts; a Red Flag Warning for extreme wildfire conditions and a Wind Advisory for gusty, high winds and blowing dust.   The Wind Advisory goes into effect at noon Thursday and lasts until 9 p.m.  West winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph with frequent gusts above 45 mph.  Gusty winds will blow…
SAN ANGELO, TX
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Dakota; Dixon .DISCUSSION BUFKIT soundings indicate deep mixing across the area for today, and this will allow strong winds and dry air to mix to the surface. With winds at the top of the mixed layer running around 40 to 50 kts or stronger, there will be surface gusts of 40 to 50 mph across the area during the afternoon. As the drier air mixes down, dew points will fall into the teens to lower 20s. Warmest readings will occur through the James and MO River valleys with highs in the lower to mid 50s, and this will yield afternoon RH values of 15 to 25 percent - resulting in extreme fire danger over those areas. To the east, temperatures will remain in the 40s, though the fire danger will be very high. The situation will be monitored throughout the day, and appropriate changes made if the driest air makes it farther to the east or temperatures warm more than expected. People are urged to exercise extreme care with respect to outdoor activities that could cause grass fires. Avoid equipment that can cause sparks near dry grass or brush. Do not toss cigarettes on the ground. Report new fires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly, becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. OUTLOOK FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON...The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the high category. The grassland fire danger product reflects fire danger for native grasses. It is not intended for cured agricultural crops, nor will it reflect conditions in road ditches which have been mowed.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
San Angelo LIVE!

Dusty, Gusty Winds Fanning Dangerous Wildfires Across West Texas

SAN ANGELO – The strong, gusty, dusty west winds blowing across West Texas are fanning dangerous wildfires across the region threatening some communities Thursday afternoon. According to reports, a wildfire in southern Coleman County is threatening homes and property and residents have been urged to evacuate. Another wind fed...
SAN ANGELO, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Salina Post

Extreme fire danger to our south on Wednesday

Gusty south winds and low relative humidity will elevate the grassland fire danger into the very high to extreme category for parts of southern Kansas on Wednesday afternoon. Be mindful of anything that may cause a spark. In addition, be sure that any fires that were started on Tuesday are put out and monitored for redevelopment.
KANSAS STATE
CBS DFW

Extreme Fire Danger Leads to Red Flag Warnings West of Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Critical fire weather conditions are expected Sunday afternoon across the western parts of North Texas, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for a dozen counties to the west of of DFW. WHAT WE’RE WATCHING: 1) Red Flag Warning today (critical fire weather conditions) 2) Cold front arrives Monday afternoon; strong-severe storm potential (east of I-35E) Hope everyone is having a wonderful weekend and enjoying all the sunshine! Thanks to our time change overnight, we’ll see the sun set about an hour later this evening as our days become longer. The flip side of that – our...
FORT WORTH, TX
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Pennington Co Plains, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Pennington Co Plains; Todd .DISCUSSION...Skies will become mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds will average 15-30 mph with higher gusts. Minimum afternoon relative humidities will range from the upper teens over far western South Dakota to the 20s over south central South Dakota. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The grassland fire danger index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. The outlook for Thursday afternoon, The grassland fire danger index will reach the very high category to extreme category.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Lyon, Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 04:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lyon; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury .DISCUSSION BUFKIT soundings indicate deep mixing across the area for today, and this will allow strong winds and dry air to mix to the surface. With winds at the top of the mixed layer running around 40 to 50 kts or stronger, there will be surface gusts of 40 to 50 mph across the area during the afternoon. As the drier air mixes down, dew points will fall into the teens to lower 20s. Warmest readings will occur through the James and MO River valleys with highs in the lower to mid 50s, and this will yield afternoon RH values of 15 to 25 percent - resulting in extreme fire danger over those areas. To the east, temperatures will remain in the 40s, though the fire danger will be very high. The situation will be monitored throughout the day, and appropriate changes made if the driest air makes it farther to the east or temperatures warm more than expected. People are urged to exercise extreme care with respect to outdoor activities that could cause grass fires. Avoid equipment that can cause sparks near dry grass or brush. Do not toss cigarettes on the ground. Report new fires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly, becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. OUTLOOK FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON...The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the high category. The grassland fire danger product reflects fire danger for native grasses. It is not intended for cured agricultural crops, nor will it reflect conditions in road ditches which have been mowed.
LYON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Custer Co Plains, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach .DISCUSSION...Skies will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Minimum afternoon relative humidities will dip to the 20s. Northwest winds will increase to 20-35 mph with gusts around 50 mph. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The grassland fire danger index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. The outlook for Wednesday afternoon, The grassland fire danger index will reach the very high category to extreme category.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Aurora, Charles Mix, Davison, Douglas, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 06:45:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Aurora; Charles Mix; Davison; Douglas; Gregory .DISCUSSION As a strong storm system lifts north toward Iowa today, strong northerly winds are expected to develop across central and eastern South Dakota. Good mixing will bring the potential for wind gusts in excess of 40 mph near and west of the James River Valley, with mild temperatures and a dry air mass leading to humidity levels dropping into the 25 to 35 percent range this afternoon. Although humidity levels are a bit above red flag criteria, the expected strong winds and very dry fuels could still result in near critical fire behavior this afternoon. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for areas along and west of a line from Wessington Springs, to Mitchell, to Wagner. Gusty north winds will continue into Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to be cooler, with minimum humidity levels closer to 35 to 45 percent. Fire danger will still be elevated Wednesday afternoon, but expected to remain below critical levels due to the higher humidity levels. Consider postponing burning due to the very high or extreme fire danger. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly, becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. OUTLOOK FOR WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the very high category. The grassland fire danger product reflects fire danger for native grasses. It is not intended for cured agricultural crops, nor will it reflect conditions in road ditches which have been mowed.
AURORA COUNTY, SD

