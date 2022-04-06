Extreme fire danger as damaging winds continue across the state

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 06:45:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Aurora; Charles Mix; Davison; Douglas; Gregory .DISCUSSION As a strong storm system lifts north toward Iowa today, strong northerly winds are expected to develop across central and eastern South Dakota. Good mixing will bring the potential for wind gusts in excess of 40 mph near and west of the James River Valley, with mild temperatures and a dry air mass leading to humidity levels dropping into the 25 to 35 percent range this afternoon. Although humidity levels are a bit above red flag criteria, the expected strong winds and very dry fuels could still result in near critical fire behavior this afternoon. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for areas along and west of a line from Wessington Springs, to Mitchell, to Wagner. Gusty north winds will continue into Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to be cooler, with minimum humidity levels closer to 35 to 45 percent. Fire danger will still be elevated Wednesday afternoon, but expected to remain below critical levels due to the higher humidity levels. Consider postponing burning due to the very high or extreme fire danger. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly, becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. OUTLOOK FOR WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the very high category. The grassland fire danger product reflects fire danger for native grasses. It is not intended for cured agricultural crops, nor will it reflect conditions in road ditches which have been mowed.
