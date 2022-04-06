ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Chef Tam takes win from 'Chopped' to cheers on Union

By Jennifer Biggs
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21J4XQ_0f0dRyJF00

Just before 9 p.m., folks were cheering on Union Avenue. They were whooping, they were screaming at the top of their lungs, they were throwing their hands in the air and they were clapping.

Chef Tam won “Chopped.”

Roughly 200 people gathered at Chef Tam’s Underground Café on Tuesday night for a watch party so they could be with their friend and favorite chef when it was revealed if she won the episode of Food Network’s “Chopped” that she taped in October.

With Freddie Mercury banging out “We Are the Champions” on the stereo, Tamra Patterson walked in front of the stage in her restaurant and if anyone was still in their seat, they came out of it to stand and cheer some more.

“I’m so grateful to have everyone here to celebrate with me,” Patterson said when a little calm was returned. “I’m so glad to finally be able to celebrate it, for everyone to know how it turned out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WH4rP_0f0dRyJF00

Chef Tam Patterson reacts to a dish she made on “Chopped,” where she won the competition. “I’m so grateful to have everyone here to celebrate with me,” she said. (Houston Cofield/Special To The Daily Memphian)

Patterson bested three other chefs in the Epic BLT Battle that landed her a $10,000 purse and earned her accolades from the judges, who were a bit surprised to see her throw balls of macaroni and cheese in the deep fryer for her Big Tex Deep-fried Mac and Cheese with Tomato-Sriracha sauce.

“Have you tasted her Muddy Mac and Cheese?” asked Tia Burnett, who was at the party and never doubted her. “I’ve been eating here ever since she was in Cooper Young and I’ve not had anything that isn’t great. I really think Tam is going to bring it home.”

The second round had her competing with two other chefs and she made Cheddar Kale Grits with Tomato Vodka Sauce, using these four required ingredients: Pork belly, lettuce, tomato vodka and beets.

“She should just throw those beets in the garbage is what she should do,” said Erica Dunlap, no fan of the root vegetable.

But when she saw Patterson whip up a batch of grits, she felt sure she was going to win that round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QEnYr_0f0dRyJF00

Friends and family of chef Tam Patterson, owner of Chef Tam's Underground, gathered at her restaurant to watch her winning announcement on the television show “Chopped.” (Houston Cofield/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“Her seafood and grits is amazing,” she said.

And Patterson made it to the final round, facing off against one other chef. They were tasked with making dessert using bacon grease, lettuce-flavored ice cream, roasted tomatoes and strawberry milk powder.

Both chefs struggled through it, making faces as they tasted their dishes. Yet Patterson created stuffed French toast topped with candied bacon and incorporated everything. When she was done, she removed her glasses and wiped her brow with a cloth.

And when the judges talked it over, it was clear they liked Patterson’s dishes through the full competition and her dessert was praised.

This wasn’t the first time Patterson has been on television; she’s appeared three times on “Guy’s Grocery Games” and once on “The Great American Cookoff.”

But as her husband, Nick Patterson, said to the crowd at the end:

“Here she is. The first Memphian to ever win on ‘Chopped.’ ”

After introducing her, he said he was “proud beyond words” and that it’s been hard to keep her victory a secret.

“I’ve celebrated her every day, but I’ve wanted everyone to be able to celebrate her with me. This is great, seeing everyone here for her.”

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Feast and Field contributing chef headed to Food Network’s Chopped

Tune in Tuesday, March 22nd at 9 p.m. EST to watch Feast and Field’s very own contributor, chef Darian Bryan, compete in the Food Network’s Chopped. We first met Bryan last year, where he served up multiple dishes for Feast and Field readers, including prosciutto-wrapped dates, Crème Brûlée French toast and a Jamaican Sorrel cocktail.
BUFFALO, NY
Eater

At Beastro, Chef Helen Nguyen Uses Her Pastry Chops for Truly Original Brunch Fare

When NFL running back Marshawn Lynch announced plans to open a restaurant in Portland last fall, the chatter surrounding the news had less to do with the kitchen and more to do with the name. Lynch’s restaurant, inside the Hotel Vance, would feature recipes inspired by his Filipino grandmother; Kevin Yamada, of the Forest Grove Hawaiian restaurant Kama’aina, would serve as the restaurant’s chef. In reference to Lynch’s on-field ‘Beast Mode’ persona, the restaurant would be called Beast. However, the team quickly realized the name coincided with the celebrated restaurant from chef Naomi Pomeroy, and decided on Beastro instead.
RESTAURANTS
WWL-TV

Cheesesteak recipes from Chef Kevin Belton

NEW ORLEANS — Cheesesteak Bread. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Season the steak with half of the Creole seasoning, salt and pepper and all the canola oil. Heat a cast iron skillet on high heat and cook the steak for 2 minutes without stirring or flipping. Add the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WIVB

Local chef featured on Chopped cooks delicious fish on Wake Up!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The smell of delicious food filled the halls of News 4 this morning, thanks to chef Darian Bryan!. Many of us are eating fish this Friday, and during Wake Up!, Darian shared a mouth-watering recipe with us. (Author’s note: I had some. It’s amazing.)...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Patterson
Person
Freddie Mercury
Parade

Eric Kim's Easy Pork Chops Take a Flavor-Bomb Cue From Korean Cuisine

Growing up in a Korean-American household, pork was a standby on the table for New York Times food columnist Eric Kim. But his Korean-born mom (and culinary inspiration), Jean, favored fatty cuts—ribs, belly, shoulder. It wasn’t until Kim was in high school that he discovered the appeal of chops....
RECIPES
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy