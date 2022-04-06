Chef Tam takes win from 'Chopped' to cheers on Union

Just before 9 p.m., folks were cheering on Union Avenue. They were whooping, they were screaming at the top of their lungs, they were throwing their hands in the air and they were clapping.

Chef Tam won “Chopped.”

Roughly 200 people gathered at Chef Tam’s Underground Café on Tuesday night for a watch party so they could be with their friend and favorite chef when it was revealed if she won the episode of Food Network’s “Chopped” that she taped in October.

With Freddie Mercury banging out “We Are the Champions” on the stereo, Tamra Patterson walked in front of the stage in her restaurant and if anyone was still in their seat, they came out of it to stand and cheer some more.

“I’m so grateful to have everyone here to celebrate with me,” Patterson said when a little calm was returned. “I’m so glad to finally be able to celebrate it, for everyone to know how it turned out.”

Chef Tam Patterson reacts to a dish she made on “Chopped,” where she won the competition. “I’m so grateful to have everyone here to celebrate with me,” she said. (Houston Cofield/Special To The Daily Memphian)

Patterson bested three other chefs in the Epic BLT Battle that landed her a $10,000 purse and earned her accolades from the judges, who were a bit surprised to see her throw balls of macaroni and cheese in the deep fryer for her Big Tex Deep-fried Mac and Cheese with Tomato-Sriracha sauce.

“Have you tasted her Muddy Mac and Cheese?” asked Tia Burnett, who was at the party and never doubted her. “I’ve been eating here ever since she was in Cooper Young and I’ve not had anything that isn’t great. I really think Tam is going to bring it home.”

The second round had her competing with two other chefs and she made Cheddar Kale Grits with Tomato Vodka Sauce, using these four required ingredients: Pork belly, lettuce, tomato vodka and beets.

“She should just throw those beets in the garbage is what she should do,” said Erica Dunlap, no fan of the root vegetable.

But when she saw Patterson whip up a batch of grits, she felt sure she was going to win that round.

Friends and family of chef Tam Patterson, owner of Chef Tam's Underground, gathered at her restaurant to watch her winning announcement on the television show “Chopped.” (Houston Cofield/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“Her seafood and grits is amazing,” she said.

And Patterson made it to the final round, facing off against one other chef. They were tasked with making dessert using bacon grease, lettuce-flavored ice cream, roasted tomatoes and strawberry milk powder.

Both chefs struggled through it, making faces as they tasted their dishes. Yet Patterson created stuffed French toast topped with candied bacon and incorporated everything. When she was done, she removed her glasses and wiped her brow with a cloth.

And when the judges talked it over, it was clear they liked Patterson’s dishes through the full competition and her dessert was praised.

This wasn’t the first time Patterson has been on television; she’s appeared three times on “Guy’s Grocery Games” and once on “The Great American Cookoff.”

But as her husband, Nick Patterson, said to the crowd at the end:

“Here she is. The first Memphian to ever win on ‘Chopped.’ ”

After introducing her, he said he was “proud beyond words” and that it’s been hard to keep her victory a secret.

“I’ve celebrated her every day, but I’ve wanted everyone to be able to celebrate her with me. This is great, seeing everyone here for her.”