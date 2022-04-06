Astros closer Ryan Pressly agrees to two-year, $30 million contract extension: reports

(SportsRadio 610) - Astros closer Ryan Pressly is in agreement to a two-year, $30 million contract extension with the team, multiple outlets reported Tuesday night.

There is a 2025 vesting option in the contract, according to FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray, who was first to report the news.

Pressly is coming off his second All-Star season since being traded to the Astros in 2018. Last season was his first as Houston's bona fide closer.

It was the best season of Pressly's career. He posted a 2.25 ERA with 81 strikeouts, 0.97 WHIP, and a .208 opponent batting average.

Among American League relievers, he ranked second in save percentage (92.9%), fourth in saves (26), eighth in WHIP and ninth in ERA. His save percentage ranked tied for third all-time in franchise history for a single season.

