ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota faith leaders advocate for adult pre-arrest diversion program

By Justin Schecker
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBk3J_0f0dRs0t00

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Faith leaders in Sarasota County have been advocating for changes to the criminal justice system that would prevent adults from being branded for life with an arrest record for non-violent crimes.

“People do come back to society and they’re very productive,” Riccardo Ivery said.

Man wanted for killing dog at clinic arrested: police

Ivery told News Channel 8 he has lived with the stigma of spending 120 days in jail for a drug-related charge 18 years ago.

“Paid my fines and fees and when I got out its just kind of made life hard for me,” he said, “as far as employment wasn’t that bad, but just finding a place to stay.”

Ivery shared his story at a public meeting Tuesday night at the First Congregational Church hosted by Sarasota United for Responsibility and Equity.

The collation of faith leaders have been urging 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Ed Brodsky to create an adult pre-arrest program for first-time, non-violent offenders. Similar criminal justice reform programs already exist in Hillsborough and Pinellas County.

“We would like to rather see it handled as a civil citation,” Rev. Wayne Farrell said. “That does not mean its amnesty. That does not mean one is not held accountable.”

Florida lawmaker to ban transgender drugs, surgery for minors

State Attorney Brodsky told the packed church he plans to start an adult civil citation program that includes misdemeanor offenses such as driving with a suspended license.

“I think there’s a real need for it,” Brodsky said.

But there is a disagreement over how to pay for the program. Members of SURE said it should be free like in Pinellas County. The fee is $50 in Hillsborough County.

“If no fee, a very small fee,” Rev. Farrell said.

Brodsky’s proposal would charge people $165 to participate.

“Should the law-abiding tax-paying citizens of Sarasota County, should they foot the bill for this program or should it be those that break the law,” he said outside the meeting.

Brodsky said the program would include a period of supervision and an education class related to the crime committed.

Man accused of killing dog at Florida vet clinic arrested: police

Members of SURE plan to continue conversations with him in hopes of lowering the price to participate.

Before the program can launch, Brodsky said law enforcement agencies would need training.

He did not have a start date during the meeting, but told News Channel 8 he hopes it is up and running by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Society
Sarasota County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Government
Sarasota, FL
Society
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#News Channel 8#Sarasota United
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Disney Employees Among Those Arrested in Florida Human Trafficking Bust

No. 1 - One man was killed and another was critically injured after they were shot while riding in a car on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Wednesday. The shooting happened near a ramp to Okeechobee Road from the northbound lanes of the expressway. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a red Nissan sedan was on the expressway when someone shot at it, hitting the driver and passenger. After the shooting the car collided into a concrete barrier wall, officials said. Footage showed the sedan at the scene with what appeared to be multiple bullet holes. Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said one man who was in his 20s and was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man who was driving was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy