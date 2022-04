An NPR reporter called out her own newsroom on Thursday for claiming the Hunter Biden laptop was "not a real story." In fact, she said, "what it’s always been is a story." NPR investigative correspondent Laura Sullivan tweeted "Add @NPR to the list" of media who need to repent for their dismissal of the story. "Newsroom editors called it ‘not a real story.’ The ‘Hunter Biden laptop’ investigation may end up being a tax case, a hill of beans, or something else. But what it's always been is a story," she said.

ELECTIONS ・ 21 HOURS AGO