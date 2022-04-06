US slaps Vladimir Putin's 2 daughters with sanctions

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The U.S. slapped Russia with another round of sanctions Wednesday that aren't just targeting the country's financial institutions -- but Vladimir Putin's two daughters, as well.

Putin's two daughters -- with ex-wife Lyudmila Putina -- are Mariya Putina, a 36-year-old pediatric endocrinologist, and 35-year-old Katerina Tikhonova, the deputy director of the Institute for Mathematical Research of Complex Systems at Moscow State University.

"We have reason to believe that Putin and many of his cronies and the oligarchs hide their wealth, hide their assets, with family members that have placed their assets and their wealth in the US financial system, but also many other parts of the world," a senior Biden administration official said, according to CNN .

"That's why the coordination, the coordinated efforts to freeze their assets and seize their physical luxury goods -- their cars, their yachts, their homes, etc. -- that's why it's so important that we act together," the official added.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia on February 22, 2022. Photo credit Kremlin Press Service/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Sanctions -- in response to Russia's horrific assault on Ukraine -- were also imposed on two of Russia's largest banks, Sberbank and Alfa Bank.

Sanctions are also targeting Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin; the wife and children of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov; and members of Russia’s Security Council, including Dmitry Medvedev, a former president and prime minister.

On Tuesday, the European Union proposed sanctioning Putin's daughters, as well. The sanctions still need to be approved by European governments.