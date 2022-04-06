ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

US slaps Vladimir Putin's 2 daughters with sanctions

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CjXpt_0f0dRqFR00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The U.S. slapped Russia with another round of sanctions Wednesday that aren't just targeting the country's financial institutions -- but Vladimir Putin's two daughters, as well.

Putin's two daughters -- with ex-wife Lyudmila Putina -- are Mariya Putina, a 36-year-old pediatric endocrinologist, and 35-year-old Katerina Tikhonova, the deputy director of the Institute for Mathematical Research of Complex Systems at Moscow State University.

"We have reason to believe that Putin and many of his cronies and the oligarchs hide their wealth, hide their assets, with family members that have placed their assets and their wealth in the US financial system, but also many other parts of the world," a senior Biden administration official said, according to CNN .

"That's why the coordination, the coordinated efforts to freeze their assets and seize their physical luxury goods -- their cars, their yachts, their homes, etc. -- that's why it's so important that we act together," the official added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Nyri_0f0dRqFR00
Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia on February 22, 2022. Photo credit Kremlin Press Service/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Sanctions -- in response to Russia's horrific assault on Ukraine -- were also imposed on two of Russia's largest banks, Sberbank and Alfa Bank.

Sanctions are also targeting Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin; the wife and children of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov; and members of Russia’s Security Council, including Dmitry Medvedev, a former president and prime minister.

On Tuesday, the European Union proposed sanctioning Putin's daughters, as well. The sanctions still need to be approved by European governments.

Comments / 2

Related
BBC

Who are Putin's daughters? What we know about his family

Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, has always been guarded when it comes to questions over his family. In 2015, during one of his marathon news conferences, he dodged questions about his daughter's identities. "My daughters live in Russia and studied only in Russia, I am proud of them," he said. "They...
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
The Independent

Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

Vladimir Putin could soon be forced to bring to an end his month-long unprovoked assault on Ukraine amid heavy troop losses in a campaign that has lost momentum, says a former US general.Retired US Army Brig Gen Kevin Ryan, who is also a Russia specialist, says that the Kremlin has “failed to accomplish” its “main military goals” in quickly seizing Kyiv and removing the country’s elected leadership.And now he says that bringing the conflict to an end quickly is the “most likely scenario” more than a month into the attack.“Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Medvedev
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Katerina Tikhonova
Person
Lyudmila Putina
The Independent

Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Just Russia#Ukraine#Moscow State University#Cnn#Getty Images Sanctions#Sberbank#Alfa Bank#Russian
Reuters

Putin ally Chemezov says Russia will be the victor

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Sergei Chemezov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said that the military operation in Ukraine had prevented an attack on Russia, which he said would emerge victorious from the sanctions imposed by the West. Putin says the "special military operation" is essential to ensure...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
US News and World Report

Russia Releases Its Forces’ Death Toll in Ukraine, Revealing Staggering Losses

Russia on Friday released how many of its forces it says have died so far in the month-long war in Ukraine offering, predictably, a far smaller accounting of its battlefield losses than Western powers and Kyiv have estimated. More than 1,300 Russian troops have been killed during what Russian President...
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: When my American friends ask why Russians don’t rise up against Putin, this is what I say

When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
POLITICS
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy