Evansville, WI

Duggan wins race to become new mayor in Evansville

By Site staff
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Dianne Duggan will be the new mayor in Evansville, defeating Randall Lenz in Tuesday night’s Spring Election.

Duggan won the office with more than 60 percent of the vote, collecting 638 votes to Lenz’s 423.

Dianne Duggan Randall Lenz
  • Dianne Duggan Winner 60.1% 638
  • Randall Lenz 39.9% 423
1,061 100.0% precincts reporting Last updated: April 7, 2022 4:33 PM 4:33 pm CDT

Duggan will take over for current mayor Bill Hurtley, who was not on the ballot Tuesday.

