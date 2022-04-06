Duggan wins race to become new mayor in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Dianne Duggan will be the new mayor in Evansville, defeating Randall Lenz in Tuesday night’s Spring Election.
Duggan won the office with more than 60 percent of the vote, collecting 638 votes to Lenz’s 423.
Duggan will take over for current mayor Bill Hurtley, who was not on the ballot Tuesday.
