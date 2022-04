COLORADO, USA — Colorado Rockies baseball is back! The boys of summer have returned to downtown Denver for three games this warm weekend. Spring festivals are beginning with the Arvada Kite Festival and Palisade's Honeybee Festival. Disney on Ice also makes its annual stop in the Mile High City. Although spring has sprung in Colorado, there is still time to get outside and enjoy the snow at the annual Cardboard Classic in Steamboat.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO