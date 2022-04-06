Police: Woman pulls gun on COTA driver

We've come a long way from Knight Rider. The latest in auto technology goes well beyond talking cars, to vehicles that can take the wheel from you while on the road. The new systems, now under development and testing by several automakers, use cameras and sensors to monitor the driver and take control of the car in the event of an emergency. "It watches your eyes and senses if they are not on the road," says KTRH Car Pro Jerry Reynolds. "If you're not looking straight ahead, it will give you a soft warning to touch the steering wheel, then it will give you a hard warning to touch the steering wheel."

