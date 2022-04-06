Tulsa police investigated four bank robberies in March

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police investigated four bank robberies in the month of March alone. Investigators made arrests in each of the cases.

Despite the success rate, Tulsa Police Lt. Justin Ritter told FOX23 the sheer number of bank robberies over the course of one month was shocking for investigators to see.

“It’s not common at all,” Ritter said. “Especially to have these in a succession, and two in one week.”

The four bank robberies were in a quick succession over the month of March:

March 15, 2022: Maybrey Bank — E 21st Street and S Lewis Avenue March 23, 2022: Check n Go — E 21st Street and S Harvard Avenue March 28, 2022 Chase Bank — Utica Square March 31, 2022 — E 46th Street and E Skelly Drive

Tulsa police told FOX23 Ryan Dunham is responsible for the Check n Go robbery and the IBC robbery.

Dunham’s seen in surveillance video wearing a mask and a hat during both robberies.

Ritter explained that with COVID-19 restrictions lightning up and weather getting warmer, it’s a good idea to trust your gut if someone is dressed up head-to-toe.

“Some people are going to wear masks, and that’s understandable,” Ritter said. “That’s the right. But it’s okay to notice someone that doesn’t fit in. If your gut tells you it’s weird, just listen to your gut.”

The other two suspects who were arrested are in federal custody, according to Tulsa police.

©2022 Cox Media Group