ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

DC Police Union vice chair under investigation

By Michelle Basch
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vice chairman of the D.C. Police Union had some of his police powers suspended as the department investigates an...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Met Police officers who strip searched Black schoolgirl under investigation

Three Metropolitan Police constables are under investigation for misconduct over their roles in either conducting or supervising the strip-search of a Black schoolgirl.The student, known as Child Q, was subjected to “traumatic” degradation by officers while on her period after being wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis, according to a safeguarding report which also found that racism “likely played a factor”. She was forced to spread her legs, use her hands to spread her buttock cheeks, and cough.Staff members at her Hackney-based secondary school called the police after falsely alleging drug possession; the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Herrera
Daily Mail

Capitol rioter, 38, who stole Nancy Pelosi's lectern on January 6 planned an elaborate 'going to prison' party in Florida on April 1 before starting 75 days in jail... but he now claims it was all a joke

The infamous Florida man at the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 who was photographed making off with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's lectern is claiming to have played a joke on the media before heading to prison. Adam Johnson, about to turn himself in for a 75-day prison...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Powers#Sex Abuse#Dc Police Union#The D C Police Union#Wtop
WDVM 25

Here’s what we know about the fetuses found in a D.C. home

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Details are emerging regarding a federal indictment of nine pro-life activists and five fetuses found in a District of Columbia woman’s home, and how the two are connected. When the news first broke of the found fetal matter, most who heard had a similar response. Tim Carney, who lives just a block […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia inmate sentenced for indecent exposure

Darius McNeal, an inmate at Federal Corrections Institution Gilmer, was sentenced today to eight months of incarceration for indecent exposure, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. McNeal, 20, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to three counts of “Indecent Exposure.” McNeal admitted to exposing himself and committing sexual acts in front of another person on three […]
GILMER COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTOP

Back on the air, NBC4’s Leon Harris apologizes after DUI incident

NBC Washington anchor Leon Harris said Friday he was deeply regretful and apologetic for a January crash in which he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Harris reappeared Friday afternoon after a month off to reflect on his Jan. 29 arrest over a crash in Montgomery County. Speaking directly to viewers, Harris called his decision to drive after drinking “the stupidest decision I could possibly have made,” thanking the network and its audience for their support.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting of DC-Area Rapper Goonew

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Markelle Morrow, who was a rap artist known as Goonew from the D.C. area. On Friday, officers responded at about 5:40 p.m. to gunfire in the 3400 block of Walters Lane in District Heights. There, they found Morrow in a parking lot suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy