MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Jawana Barksdale, the pain of losing her only child is unbearable since her son Juwan Barksdale was shot at his home. Juwan, 25, was shot last month in March on Capri Street in Parkway Village. Barksdale remembers the pain of that day like it was yesterday. “March 5 at 10:50 p.m. […]

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO