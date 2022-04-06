ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Report: Michigan Dems to try to make state first primary

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan Democrats plan to ask the national...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Saginaw News

Michigan primary care doctors push for more state investment to address worsening shortage

People who regularly see primary care physicians tend to live longer and healthier lives – if they can locate and secure doctors near home, Michigan doctors said. Despite the necessity of such practitioners, who handle patients from birth to death, from newborns to grandparents, there are too few of them and trends suggest there will be even fewer as current practitioners age and medical students with six-figure loan debts chose more lucrative specialties.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Telegraph

State eyes crowded primary ballot

SPRINGFIELD — The 2022 ballot for the June 28 primary election in Illinois is coming into focus. Monday was the deadline for candidates to file their intent to run for office. Gov. J.B. Pritzker learned he will have an opponent in the Democratic primary in his bid for re-election, Chicago nurse and Army veteran Beverly Miles.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
State
Washington State
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
Washington Examiner

Iowa senator savages Biden nominee over past tweets about her appearance

Sen. Joni Ernst caught a Biden nominee by surprise during a confirmation hearing Wednesday when she produced an old tweet that seemingly mocked the Iowa Republican's appearance. Ernst asked Beth Prichard Geer, up for appointment to the Tennessee Valley Authority's board of directors, if civility was something important to her....
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Democrats#National Party#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Axios

Dem group points to "Red State Murder Problem"

With the GOP seizing on big-city crime as a top midterm issue, the Democratic think tank Third Way is trying to turn the tables with this provocative finding in a new report, "The Red State Murder Problem":. Driving the news: The six states with the highest per-capita murder rates all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOOD

To The Point: County Clerks talk upcoming elections

To The Point: County Clerks talk upcoming elections. Community leaders react to decision to release video …. GRPD chief renews promise to release shooting video …. Ask Ellen: How rare is a pressure reading of 29.00″?. Meet the Press host Chuck Todd reacts to verdict. Javier Baez walks it...
ELECTIONS
People

Alabama Enacts Law Making It a Felony to Provide Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Teens

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed off on a bill Friday afternoon that makes it a felony for parents or doctors to provide gender-affirming care to transgender kids. Ivey, a Republican, signed S.B. 184 into law, meaning it is now a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $15,000 for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers and hormone therapies, or perform gender-affirming surgeries in people under age 19. Parents who aide in helping their child get that care can also be charged with a felony.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy