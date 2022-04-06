Report: Michigan Dems to try to make state first primary

Lombardo had 26 percent in the DGA survey, followed by ex-Sen. Dean Heller and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee at 13 percent, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert at 12 percent, Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore at 8 percent and businessman Guy Nohra at 1 percent. The actual leader in the poll was “not sure” at 27 percent.
People who regularly see primary care physicians tend to live longer and healthier lives – if they can locate and secure doctors near home, Michigan doctors said. Despite the necessity of such practitioners, who handle patients from birth to death, from newborns to grandparents, there are too few of them and trends suggest there will be even fewer as current practitioners age and medical students with six-figure loan debts chose more lucrative specialties.
SPRINGFIELD — The 2022 ballot for the June 28 primary election in Illinois is coming into focus. Monday was the deadline for candidates to file their intent to run for office. Gov. J.B. Pritzker learned he will have an opponent in the Democratic primary in his bid for re-election, Chicago nurse and Army veteran Beverly Miles.
White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said he believed that Hillary Clinton would have won the 2016 election had former President Barack Obama nominated a black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Speaking to the Hill newspaper, the No. 3 House Democrat pointed to Obama's choice of now Attorney General...
WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […]
Sen. Joni Ernst caught a Biden nominee by surprise during a confirmation hearing Wednesday when she produced an old tweet that seemingly mocked the Iowa Republican's appearance. Ernst asked Beth Prichard Geer, up for appointment to the Tennessee Valley Authority's board of directors, if civility was something important to her....
LANSING, Mich. (WXIX) - A Batavia, Ohio woman is facing a trio of charges after she allegedly left racist and threatening voicemails for two Black Michigan state representatives. Sandra Bachman, 58, of Batavia, is accused of leaving the messages for Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson and Sarah Anthony on two separate...
Earlier this week, six attorneys general put the NFL on notice that the league faces potential investigation and prosecution over complaints regarding workplace misconduct, both in the league office and among its teams. On Thursday night, one of the six explained what it will take for these prosecutors to take action.
The federal judge overseeing the case against members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group told lawyers for the 10 defendants that they are running out of reasons to ask for a delay in trial. During a status conference Friday in the case of Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson,...
With the GOP seizing on big-city crime as a top midterm issue, the Democratic think tank Third Way is trying to turn the tables with this provocative finding in a new report, "The Red State Murder Problem":. Driving the news: The six states with the highest per-capita murder rates all...
After a full day of deliberations Monday in the federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor, the jury broke for the day without having reached a verdict. (April 4, 2022)
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed off on a bill Friday afternoon that makes it a felony for parents or doctors to provide gender-affirming care to transgender kids. Ivey, a Republican, signed S.B. 184 into law, meaning it is now a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $15,000 for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers and hormone therapies, or perform gender-affirming surgeries in people under age 19. Parents who aide in helping their child get that care can also be charged with a felony.
