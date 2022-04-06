ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Polls close, Schnee leads 116th district special election race

By Andrea Warner, Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbFdb_0f0dQHtz00

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday for the special election in the 116th District, which currently makes up parts of southern Luzerne County and the city of Hazleton.

The bureau of elections reports republican Robert Schnee is on track to win the special election claiming 56 percent of votes ahead of democrat Amilcar Arroyo, who has 25 percent of the votes. The libertarian candidate Paul Cwalina earning just over 4 percent of votes.

LCCC and Fork Over Love hand out hundreds of free meals

There are still about 305 mail-in ballots that will be accepted until next Monday.

Eyewitness News stopped by polling places Tuesday morning and afternoon, and turnout appeared light. A little more than 13 percent of the more than 37,000 registered voters in the district came out, according to the bureau of elections.

This seat was vacated when Representative Tarah Toohil was sworn in to serve on the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas in January.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Pennsylvania Senate Race: McCormick & Oz lead in latest poll

(EYEWITNESS NEWS) – A new WBRE/WYOU/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll shows David McCormick and Mehmet Oz continuing to lead in the Republican race for one of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seats. In a poll of 1,000 likely Republican Pennsylvania voters, former hedge fund CEO McCormick finished first with 17.8%, followed by the former television […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Election Commission sending vital poll information to voters

The Washington County Election Commission has mailed 79,080 postcards to registered voters updating them on their voting precincts and newly-drawn representative districts in the county. The postcards also contain key dates for upcoming elections and information on the county’s four early voting sites for the May 3 primary and two...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Elections
Hazleton, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Hazleton, PA
Elections
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
City
Hazleton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Special Election Deadlines Approaching For 19th And 24th Legislative Districts

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Important deadlines are approaching ahead of next month’s special election. The elections and deadlines are for the 19th and 24th Legislative Districts, formerly held by City of Pittsburgh Chief of Staff Jake Wheatley Jr. and current Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. Voters have until Monday, March 21 to register or update their information. If voters want to vote by mail or absentee ballot, they must submit that application by Tuesday, March 29.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Inter Lake

Lawmakers to be polled on special session to investigate Montana elections

The Montana Secretary of State will poll state legislators over the next month on whether they want to convene a special session to investigate the state’s elections systems. This week, a group of 10 GOP legislators submitted the request to Christi Jacobsen’s office. For months, a handful of Republican lawmakers have been lobbying for a special session that would include an investigative committee to probe the security of Montana’s elections. The proposed convening date of the intended single-day special session is May 2. Despite a lack of evidence showing widespread voter fraud — and sweeping wins by the GOP in 2020 —...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarah Toohil
WBRE

Pa. lawmaker wants to ban Delta-8 ‘to protect people’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It can get you high, and right now it is legal in Pennsylvania. It’s called Delta-8 and can be made from hemp. Today a Pennsylvania lawmaker unveiled a plan to ban the product. “The point is really to protect people,” said Senator Judy Schwank (D-Berks). Senator Schwank is a big proponent […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

One dead, one in custody in Shamokin homicide

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead and another is in custody after a bizarre homicide case in Central PA. Officials confirm with Eyewitness News a female victim was found dead inside this home on the 400 block of South Vine Street in Shamokin and a 21-year-old man is now in custody. Shamokin […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Republican#Democrat#Fork Over Love#The Bureau Of Elections#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week

STACKER — The average U.S. gas price as of Monday tumbled six cents from last week, following President Biden’s release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Pennsylvania using data from AAA. Pennsylvania by the numbers: Current price: $4.28 Week change: -$0.05 (-1.1%) Year […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Barletta, Mastriano lead in new Pennsylvania Governor race poll

(EYEWITNESS NEWS) – A new WBRE/WYOU/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll shows Lou Barletta with a razor-thin lead over Doug Mastriano in the race for Governor and a majority of voters still undecided. Barletta, a former congressman and Mayor of Hazelton, received 19.8% support among 1,000 likely Republican voters. State Senator Mastriano finished a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WBRE

Woman charged with corruption of a minor

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say a woman has been charged with the corruption of a minor after a victim reveals she was aware of sexual abuse committed. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a victim informed officers of the sexual abuse she received from the ages of 13 through 18 from 2016 to 2021 […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Rain causes issues on active roadway in Plains Township

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Heavy rain from storms on Thursday has caused issues on an active roadway in Plains Township. Eyewitness News came upon a crew from PennDOT diverting water off North River Street around 7:00 p.m. in Plains Township. The roadway near Andy’s Diner was flooded due to the heavy rainfall. PennDOT […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

I-80 eastbound reopened after tractor-trailer crash

EYEWITNESS NEWS — Interstate 80 eastbound was closed in Monroe County due to a tractor-trailer being jackknifed. I-80 was closed for about two hours while crews worked to clean up a jackknifed tractor-trailer that was then hit by another tractor-trailer. The road was shut down at Exit 309 Marshall’s Creek and Exit 310 Delaware Water […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy