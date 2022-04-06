Polls close, Schnee leads 116th district special election race

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday for the special election in the 116th District, which currently makes up parts of southern Luzerne County and the city of Hazleton.

The bureau of elections reports republican Robert Schnee is on track to win the special election claiming 56 percent of votes ahead of democrat Amilcar Arroyo, who has 25 percent of the votes. The libertarian candidate Paul Cwalina earning just over 4 percent of votes.

There are still about 305 mail-in ballots that will be accepted until next Monday.

Eyewitness News stopped by polling places Tuesday morning and afternoon, and turnout appeared light. A little more than 13 percent of the more than 37,000 registered voters in the district came out, according to the bureau of elections.

This seat was vacated when Representative Tarah Toohil was sworn in to serve on the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas in January.

