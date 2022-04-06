ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NJ

Softball: Jefferson over Newton

By Andrew Borders
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seven runs in the sixth inning tipped Tuesday’s game Jefferson’s way in a 13-7 win over Newton in Jefferson. Newton scored first with two runs in the opening half-inning before Jefferson had four...

Softball: O’Brien pitches 3-hitter to lead Ridgefield past Butler

Kaitlyn O’Brien struck out six and walked one, allowing three hits and one run in the circle to lead Ridgefield to a win at home over Butler, 5-1. Taylor Semeraro hit a single and a double with two runs scored while Deja Fernandez hit a home run and drove in a pair of runs for Ridgefield (1-1), which bounced back from a 14-2 season-opening loss at the hands of Wood-Ridge.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
Jefferson, NJ
Woodbridge defeats Iselin Kennedy - Softball recap

Samirrah Ortiz hit a home run as Woodbridge defeated Iselin Kennedy 8-2 in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (4-0) scored three runs in the second inning with Iselin Kennedy scoring two runs in the third. Woodbridge would go on to score two runs in the fourth and fifth innings and outhit Iselin Kennedy 8-2 in the game.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Verona tops Montclair - Baseball recap

Logan Colon had a two-run double as Verona defeated Montclair 3-2 in Montclair. Matt Vaccaro had two hits as well with Collin Knight and Ben Mackey tallying hits as well. Chris Baker also had a triple. Verona (4-0) held a 3-0 lead after the third inning and held on despite...
VERONA, NJ
Isaac Levinson leads Tenafly over Dwight-Morrow - Baseball recap

Isaac Levinson earned the win in relief with three innings of one-hit ball while striking out seven and walking two as Tenafly won on the road, 7-5, over Dwight-Morrow. Sam Powell belted a solo home run while Levinson went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Tenafly (2-2), which scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning for a 6-5 advantage.
TENAFLY, NJ
Softball
Sports
MacKinney pilots No. 11 Bridgewater-Raritan past No. 7 Rumson-FH

By her own admission, Kelly MacKinney would rather set up her teammates for goals than score them herself. She did that for much of Saturday, shrugging off relentless defensive pressure to keep Bridgewater-Raritan, the No. 11-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, step-for-step with No. 7 Rumson-Fair Haven on the road.
RUMSON, NJ
Woodstown over Atlantic Tech - Softball recap

Grace White threw five strikeouts and no walks over 3 2/3 innings to lead Woodstown in a 3-2 win over Atlantic Tech, in Mays Landing. Woodstown (4-0) scored a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning, and led 2-1 at the end of the third inning. Grace Clark,...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
No. 5 Mount St. Dominic over Columbia - Softball recap

Sydney Rosenkranz hit a solo home run with a walk to help give Mount St. Dominic, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 5-0 win over Columbia in Caldwell. Gianna Stern also drove in two runs and singled, and Olivia Bibbo went 2-for-4 for Mount St. Dominic (3-0), while Briella Longo went 2-for-3.
CALDWELL, NJ
Newark Tech over Newark East Side - Softball recap

Jordyn Mallet went 2-for-4 with a double, six RBI and three runs scored to lead Newark Tech to a road 15-14 win over Newark East Side, in Newark. Newark Tech (3-1) scored the final run of the game in the top of the sixth, and led 11-9 after scoring five runs in the third inning.
NEWARK, NJ
Rutgers football recruits, led by 4-star OL commit JaSire Peterson, return for another packed Saturday scrimmage

Rutgers’ football staff hosted droves of high school football coaches during its coaches clinic on Friday and return to the practice field Saturday where their players will scrimmage before dozens of high school football recruits, their coaches, families and friends. Union City (N.J.) junior and four-star defensive line commit Jasire Peterson, will help the staff recruit players to his class and the classes below his. Here are some of the other top players from the region who will join him on campus on Saturday.
UNION CITY, NJ
West Morris tops Villa Walsh - Girls lacrosse recap

Maggie Hance posted a hat-trick to go along with an assist as West Morris defeated Villa Walsh 12-2 in Morristown. Julia Carbon also posted a hat-trick with Celia Ortiz adding a goal and two assists. Lauren Carbon had a goal and an assist with Morgen Albanese, Kaitlyn Cronin, Maggie Goldberg and Abby Thornton tallying a goal each.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
