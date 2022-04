About 2,000 hearts are available each year for transplantation, but more than 3,000 people are on the heart transplant list. A 2021 study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that over the past decade, the percentage of organs accepted for transplant has not increased proportionally to the number of donor hearts offered for transplant. The challenge of finding a donor heart has long motivated scientists to develop an artificial heart. Their goal is to provide artificial hearts as a temporary option...

HEALTH ・ 16 DAYS AGO