Dracut, MA

Mother speaks out after man caught peeping into 2-year-old’s bedroom

By Wale Aliyu, Boston 25 News
 3 days ago
DRACUT, MA — A Dracut mom says no one will be standing between bushes looking into her kids’ bedroom window anymore because they’re sleeping in her room now.

“That’s so scary, if my dog never started barking she would never know,” said Emmarie Albert about her daughter.

“He came out like this and put his hood on,” said her neighbor who wanted to stay anonymous. “Seriously it’s 2:30 in the morning and this guy is coming out in all black.”

When she saw a random man in the Skyline Drive bedroom window of the 2 and 5-year-old next door she yelled at him to see what he was doing.

“Are you trying to break in? Are you trying to see little kids? What are you doing? He’s walking that way, I’m like what are you doing? He’s like ‘I dropped my phone,’ and keeps walking. I said ‘No you didn’t.’ He said ‘Yea I did.’ I called the police. They said ‘That’s his truck, he’s been here before.’ We have cameras now, we all have cameras and I’m moving.”

“My daughter started screaming there’s a man looking in her window,” said Albert. “I just found out that my five-year-old wasn’t sleeping she was awake looking at her iPad. I was shocked that he’s been caught by police here and he was allowed to come back here.”

This time he took off leaving his truck behind so the neighbor set up her camera and waited for him to come back. Two hours later around 4:30 am Monday, sure enough, he came back.

The neighbor followed him calling the police one more time. Police eventually tracked him down and say they plan to seek charges against him.

“They’re fine, they’re sleeping right now,” said Albert. “They’re in my bed now where they’re going to stay until they’re 18.”

The property owner has also issued a no-trespass order barring the suspect from returning to the property.

[ ORIGINAL REPORT: Man accused of peeking into children’s bedroom windows in the middle of the night in Dracut ]

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

